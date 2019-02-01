PREVIEW: The X Factor Live Tour 2019 will showcase latest big name stars - here's how to get tickets

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 is about to bring it's latest line-up of singing sensations to UK arenas - here's how to get tickets.

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 kicks off at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 15, visits Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, February 16, and arrives at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Sunday, February 24, at 3pm.

It will also visit Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Hull, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Newcastle. Full date ad ticket details below.

The eight artists who will perform on the tour itself are winner Dalton Harris, runner up Scarlett Lee, plus Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acadia & Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold.

AUDIO PREVIEW: 'This Is Me helped me beat the bullies', reveals Sheffield bound X Factor star Scarlett Lee.

The hugely popular talent show featured mentors Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams, who has asked Scarlett to duet with him during his own summer tour.

The X Factor Live Tour will be presented by Becca Dudley, who is a host of the X Factor online channels.

Tickets for The X Factor Live Tour 2019 are available at venues and also through www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The X Factor Live Tour 2019 UKdates are:

15 February 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

16 February 2019 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

17 February 2019 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (matinee)

The X Factor Live Tour 2019

19 February 2019 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

20 February 2019 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

22 February 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

23 February 2019 – The SSE Arena Wembley, London (matinee & evening)

24 February 2019 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

26 February 2019 – Bonus Arena, Hull

27 February 2019 – BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

28 February 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

1 March 2019 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

2 March 2019 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

3 March 2019 – Manchester Arena, Manchester (matinee)

5 March 2019 – 3Arena, Dublin

6 March 2019 – SSE Arena, Belfast