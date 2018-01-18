PREVIEW: The X Factor Live Tour 2018 featuring Rak-Su, Grace Davies and other live finalists

The X Factor Live Tour 2018 is bringing latest champs Rak-Su and a host of other stars to arenas around the UK when for the first time ever the audience will choose their own winner each night.

Yorkshire dates are Sheffield Fy DSA Arena on Friday, March 2 and Leeds First Direct Arena, Saturday, March 3. Full tour dates below.

Tickets for Sheffield Fly DSA Arena are £22.40, £40.88 and £61.60, inc booking fee, from www.flydsaarena.co.uk, call 0114 256 56 or buy in person.

The tour will also feature six semi-final acts - runner up Grace, plus Kevin Davy White, Lloyd Macey, The Cutkelvins, Matt Linnen plus public wild card act Sean and Conor Price.

The X Factor digital host, Becca Dudley, will be on the road with the contestants and presenting the tour competition each night. And at the end of each show, the audience will then become the judges – and choose the winner.

Rak-Su are the first ever X Factor act to have had two number one singles on iTunes whilst being on the show, riding high in the charts with Dimelo and Mona Lisa, which also won them the weekend vote in Week 4.

Grace Davies won the Prize Fight in Week 1 with her stunning and emotional performance of her original song, Too Young. The track also became the first song of this series to top the UK iTunes chart.

Kevin Davy White won the weekend vote in Week 2 with his incredible vocal and electric guitar for his rendition of Santana’s Smooth.

Lloyd Macey topped the weekend vote in Week 3 with his moving rendition of George Michael’s A Different Corner. As a result, he won the right to open for chart-topping superstars Little Mix on their arena tour in Manchester.

Also joining the line-up are The Cutkelvins, who’s electrifying original song Saved Me From Myself was one of the stand out performances across Week 4, as well as Matt Linnen, who has been impressing the judges and audience with his raw and original takes on hits, including Alicia Key’s Falling.

In addition, Sean and Conor Price won the public vote for the seventh and final wildcard spot on the tour.

The tour kicks off in Belfast on February 16 and will travel across the UK and Ireland, visiting Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield. Full tour details below,

The X Factor tours have been seen by more than three million people since it began 13 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours. Tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch this year’s artists live.

THE X FACTOR LIVE TOUR 2018 DATES:

Show Date Venue

Friday 16 February Belfast The SSE Arena

Saturday 17 February Dublin 3 Arena

Monday 19 February Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 20 February Manchester Arena

Thursday 22 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Friday 23 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 24 February London Wembley Arena (matinee & evening)

Sunday 25 February Birmingham Genting Arena (matinee)

Tuesday 27 February Bournemouth BIA

Wednesday 28 February Liverpool Echo Arena

Thursday 01 March Glasgow Hydro Arena

Friday 02 March Sheffield Arena

Saturday 03 March Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 04 March Brighton Centre

TICKETS: Tickets are from £20, plus booking fee, on sale now. Limited availability Family Tickets (4 tickets maximum 2 adults) are available from the venue box offices, select ticket agents and the official hotlines www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.ie. Call 0844 811 0051, 0844 826 2826, Belfast 0844 277 4455 and Dublin 0818 719 300.