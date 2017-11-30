PREVIEW: The Wired celebrate Up All Night release with gig at Sheffield's Plug

Sheffield indie rockers The Wired celebrate the launch of eagerly awaited new single Up All Night with a home town gig this Saturday - December 2 - at Plug.

TICKETS: Tickets to see them at Plug are £6 in advance and £7 on the door - buy at www.thewired.bigcartel.com or at the-plug.com/event/the-wired.

Up All Night, an infectious track, drenched in their signature reverb pumped guitars and harmonies, is this week's Radio X track of the week

It s now available to download, with physical copies also for sale - for links and more see www.facebook.com/thewiredsheffield, twitter.com/__thewired and instagram.com/__thewired.

The Wired consists of Caleb Smelt, on vocals/guitar, Jacob Beaumont, guitar/backing vocals, Richard May, bass and Max Smith, drums.

After a run of dates, including London and Manchester, with music promoters This Feeling, The Wired's homecoming is be the icing on the cake after a huge year for the band.

The Wired headlining Plug in Sheffield on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

They championed support slots with the likes of The Pigeon Detectives and Cast, have toured across the country and carved out a reputation as one of the country's must see up and coming live bands.

They feature in This Feeling/Fred Perry Subcultures Big in 2017 picks.

It follows slots on the Jack Rocks This Feeling stage at Leeds Festival and a huge sold out show at Sheffield’s Leadmill.