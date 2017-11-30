PREVIEW: The Wired celebrate Up All Night release with gig at Sheffield's Plug

Sheffield indie rockers The Wired celebrate the launch of eagerly awaited new single Up All Night with a home town gig this Saturday - December 2 - at Plug.
TICKETS: Tickets to see them at Plug are £6 in advance and £7 on the door - buy at www.thewired.bigcartel.com or at the-plug.com/event/the-wired.
Up All Night, an infectious track, drenched in their signature reverb pumped guitars and harmonies, is this week's Radio X track of the week
It s now available to download, with physical copies also for sale - for links and more see www.facebook.com/thewiredsheffield, twitter.com/__thewired and instagram.com/__thewired.
The Wired consists of Caleb Smelt, on vocals/guitar, Jacob Beaumont, guitar/backing vocals, Richard May, bass and Max Smith, drums.
After a run of dates, including London and Manchester, with music promoters This Feeling, The Wired's homecoming is be the icing on the cake after a huge year for the band.
They championed support slots with the likes of The Pigeon Detectives and Cast, have toured across the country and carved out a reputation as one of the country's must see up and coming live bands.
They feature in This Feeling/Fred Perry Subcultures Big in 2017 picks.
It follows slots on the Jack Rocks This Feeling stage at Leeds Festival and a huge sold out show at Sheffield’s Leadmill.