PREVIEW: The Public Image is Rotten - punk king John Lydon at Sheffield O2 Academy

Punk rock king John Lydon is back on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his band Public Image Ltd (PiL) - but the controversial Sex Pistols frontman isn't promising a greatest hits collection.

So there's no guarantee of getting the likes of This I Not A Love Song or Rise.

And the 62-year-old has vowed - at least for now - that he he won't ever again be singing live Sex Pistols classics the likes of Pretty Vacant or God Save The Queen.

But the experimental music genius, who remains as outspoken, honest and sincere as anyone in the business, does vow to bear his soul with a changing set list to hit every emotion.

The 2018 Tour - 32-dates in the UK/Europe including Sheffield O2 Academy on Friday, June 15 - will officially feature 'choice cuts' from their forthcoming career spanning documentary and box set of the same name.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for PiL at Sheffield's O2 Academy are £30.35 available from the venue, call 0844 477 2000 or visit www.academymusicgroup.com

John, in an exclusive chat from his Los Angeles home, explained: "We're playing what we feel is right and that could change from night to night according to the vibe from the audience - but at the same time don't shout out requests because I don't do weddings and bar mitzvahs. I don't do requests. We are not a cruise ship band.

"We've been around 40 years - well yippee because that means there should be another 40 years as far as I'm concerned. I still haven't written the best song I possibly can yet and that's my driving force. That's my energy. So I'm not really sitting back and hanging on my laurels here.

"The set list shape shifts. We are a band that are so capable of doing that because we respect each other we are friends there's no such thing as a bum note there's just an idea to take it off to another area to explore."

He's turned his back on a Sex Pistols reunion or including any of their hit in his live shows because of what he he describes as an "unhealthy" relationship with former band mates and he i concerned it could result in a poor interpretation of past greatness.

He explained: "I'm not singing any Sex Pistols songs. I'm not going back on that because it's a very unhealthy situation between all of us. It shouldn't be. I'd rather put an end to it and we can call each other friends again rather than having to deal with all of the business shenanigans which involves everybody's different managers. It becomes unhealthy. There are too many outside influences for me to consider it ever again and I hope our fanbase out there understands that.

"It's best when left alone. It did great things then and it won't be doing great things now. It would be doing poor interpretations and that's not going to do any of us any good."

"I don't go out of my way to listen to Sex Pistols songs; to acknowledge myself. There are rare occasions. I love my music but I love other people's music just as much and every now and again I might spin an old tune in there, just for my own listening pleasure.

"It's refreshing sometimes just to go back and feel how bright that album was dealing with serious social issues and I think in a very proper respectful way upfront and honest telling it like it is."

So what can fans expect on The Pubic Image Is Rotten 2018 Tour?

Punk rock king John Lydon

John says: "They can expect 100 per cent effort from us and probably more - a thoroughly enjoyable show; a complete respect from the band towards the audience, with up close and personal eye contact throughout and songs that will hit every emotion you've ever endured whether positive or negative.

"There's no stagecraft, no clever smoke stacks or flashy lights that will distract you from what is the business of being human performed live."