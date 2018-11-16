PREVIEW: The Harlem Globetrotters bouncing back to Yorkshire in 2019

Sweet Georgia Brown! The world's most famous basketball team are bouncing back to Yorkshire for one night only in 2019 - with the Harlem Globetrotters playing Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

Their spectacular, jaw-dropping show will play the venue on Saturday, April 27.

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring some of the most electrifying athletes on the planet, are bringing their spectacular show to the UK for 12 dates in April and May, as part of their global tour. Full details below.

The Globetrotters' one-of-a-kind show is unrivalled in the world of family entertainment. Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequalled fan interaction.

Continuing the traditions of the Globetrotter teams that have preceded them, their combination of athleticism and showmanship as well as skill and slapstick comedy has been entertaining audiences for approaching 100 years.

Founded back in the 1920s, the Globetrotters first came to real worldwide prominence in the 1970s.

In the team's peak years, they had their very own animated TV series that made the likes of Curly, Tex, Geese and Meadowlark Lemon household names.

Thirty-three NBA Championships is all the proof that both the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers need to lay claim as the biggest team in basketball but in terms of worldwide recognition, few can even come close to the Globetrotters.

Celebrities as diverse as Nelson Mandela and Pope Francis to Usain Bolt and Lionel Messi have in the past been made honorary Globetrotters members.

Today, the team's latest incarnation play an average of 450 live events in over 120 countries a year - proof if proof were needed that this is a show you don't want to miss.

Ahead of the tour ambassador star players Firefly Fisher and Too Tall Hall met fans on a preview trip to showcase some of their ball handling wizardry and tricks.

Firefly Fisher, a native of Kingston, New York, grew up watching the New York Knicks, which inspired him to play basketball in his father’s driveway every chance he could but says it was wrestlers Hulk Hogan and The Rock who inspired him to be a sports entertainer

A huge tradition in Firefly’s family was watching wrestling on TV, and he watches to this day. He said: “My favourite all-time wrestlers were The Rock and Hulk Hogan, because they were great entertainers, just like the Globetrotters.

“Many kids today lack a strong role model to lead them in the right direction,” says Firefly. He tells kids, “Have a goal in life, and do not wait for it to come to you, because opportunities don’t just happen. You have to work hard and go get it.”

“I love to perform and make people smile."

At 5ft -2ins, Too Tall Hall has the distinction of being one of the shortest players in Harlem Globetrotters history.

It’s no surprise that the sports figure that has influenced him the most is Earl Boykins, the 5ft 5ins dynamo that fought the odds and made his way through the minor leagues to become a basketball star.

Too Tall’s mum has always been his role model; he gets his inner strength from her, and he always carries a picture of her in his duffel bag.

One of his favourite childhood memories was when he got his first basketball at the age of six. He said: “I took that ball everywhere I went, including to bed at night,” he laughs. Growing up, Too Tall played rec ball with basketball superstar Carmelo Anthony, and the two are still friends today."

THE ORIGINAL HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS UK TOUR APRIL - MAY 2019

Wed 24 April NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena 0844 493 6666

Thu 25 April GLASGOW The SSE Hydro 0844 395 4000

Fri 26 April HULL Bonus Arena 0844 858 5025

Sat 27 April SHEFFIELD Fly DSA Arena 0114 256 5656

Sun 28 April LIVERPOOL Echo Arena 0344 8000 400

Mon 29 April NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena 0843 373 3000

Tue 30 April LONDON The O2 0844 856 0202

Thu 2 May BIRMINGHAM Arena 0844 33 88 222

Fri 3 May CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena 02920 224 488

Sat 4 May BOURNEMOUTH International Centre 0844 576 3000

Sun 5 May BRIGHTON Centre 0844 847 1515

Mon 6 May LONDON The SSE Arena, Wembley 0844 815 0815

24hr Tkt Hotline: 0844 249 2222* BookingsDirect.com

TICKETS: £45, £28.50, £22, £17.50 ( London £47.50, £30, £23, £18.50); VIP Bench seats £110 (London £120). Magic Passes - to get up close nd personal for photos and signings with the players - available for all dates at an upgrade add on price of £20.