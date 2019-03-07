PREVIEW: Speed For Lovers to release single Remnants with free gig in Sheffield

Sheffield synth-noir band Speed for Lovers will officially launch new single Remnants with a free entry gig in their home city on Friday, March 22.

It is presented by RiteTrax and will be at The Cremorne, 185 London Road, S2 4LH, 7pm to 1am.

LISTEN: Preview the new single Remnants on Soundcloud - CLICK HERE.

The event, also featuring performances from Riders and Them Sardines, will include a DJ set by Winston Hazel, one half of the legendary Forgemasters production team who helped cement Warp Records as a guiding star in the world of techno in the late 80s.

Speed For Lovers, with electronica, disco and rave influences, have already been endorsed by Sheffield's charismatic Lord Mayor, Magid Magid, who played their track, City to City, on a guest DJ slot on BBC Radio Sheffield

Remnants, from their debut LP, Hot Yoga Emoji, was described by Manchester's Piccadilly Records as 'recalling the best bits of golden era DFA, Gramme or Crazy P ... a dance punk masterpiece'.

It has received support from Steve Lamacq at BBC Radio 6 Music who has played it on his show.

The remix, by Sheffield producer Solid State, topped the disco/nu-disco download charts at Juno. It has been featured on Paper Disco's Trash the Wax Volume 6 - CLICK HERE.

The original track, alongside a pair of remixes from Solid State, is out now on Society Records.

VIDEO: A music video has been produced using original material directed by Paul Hemmingfield, a native Sheffielder who is now based in Manchester. Watch it on our embedded YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

Paul also created the visual identity of several Manchester brands including the Warehouse Project, Blue-Dot Festival and Electric Chair.

LINKS:

Web: speedforlovers.bandcamp.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SpeedForLovers

Twitter: @speedforlovers

Instagram: www.instagram.com/speedforlovers

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/speed-for-lovers

