PREVIEW: More celebrities announced for Dancing On Ice Live Tour 2018 at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

The Dancing on Ice Live UK Tour is skating back to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena next month and today more celebrities were added to the line-up joining legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

They are Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford and Dancing on Ice two-time champion Ray Quinn, winner of the 2009 ITV series and the ‘All Star’ series in 2014,

The stars will join the bill which also includes TV series favourites Jake Quickenden, Cheryl Baker, Max Evans and guest judge, Denise Van Outen. More celebrities will be announced soon.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets to see the show at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena - March 27 to 29 - are from £39.20. Buy in person, call the box office on 0114 2 56 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Following a four year break, the spin-off of the returning TV show will perform all over the UK throughout March and April.

Torvill and Dean, the king and queen of the ice, will host the tour once more and take up their new roles as head judges, giving their expert critical feedback and their all-important scores to the celebrities and their professional skating partners.

And unlike the TV show they will be performing back on the ice - with talks of secret rehearsals taking place at Sheffield's iceSheffield.

In addition to the scores from the judges, audiences will also be able to text vote from their mobile phones for their favourite skating couple, added to the scores from the Judges to decide the overall celebrity winning couple each show to perform a magical finale.

Jayne Torvill said: “We are delighted that Dancing on Ice Live is touring again next year. We really enjoyed hosting the last tour in 2014, so we’ll be doing that again, plus we’re taking on our new roles as Head Judges."

Christopher Dean added: "The tour has struck such a huge chord with audiences around the country ever since it began in 2007 and we can’t wait to be back on the road in 2018, with a bigger and better live show for all the family to enjoy.”

Switching the sunny island of Majorca for arenas across the country, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay said: “The last year has been absolutely crazy and learning to skate has been one of the biggest challenges of my life that I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I’m so happy to be continuing my Dancing on Ice adventure on the live tour. It’s going to be amazing travelling around and meeting everyone who’s been enjoying the show and voting for me - I can't wait!”

Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford will be skating on the very substance he warns viewers about most days. He said: “I’m usually letting the British people know the bad news about the weather in their city, so I’m really looking forward to being able to travel around the country and hopefully give them something to smile about for a change! Skating for the huge arena audiences is going to be an incredible experience - bring it on!”

Returning to the Dancing on Ice tour is two-time champion Ray Quinn. Winner of the 2009 ITV series and the ‘All Star’ series in 2014, Ray said: “This year’s show has been fantastic to watch, with some great talent emerging. But the competitive side in me can't wait to get back on the road, back on the ice and hopefully back at the top of the leaderboard!”

The 27 show spectacular will open at The SSE Arena, Wembley on March 23. The tour will then visit some of the biggest entertainment venues across the UK, including Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena, Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena, Manchester Arena, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and a homecoming at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. The tour culminates at the Arena Birmingham on 15 April.