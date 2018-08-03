PREVIEW: Millions of LEGO bricks transform city centre into Sheffield Bricktropolis

Millions of LEGO bricks have arrived to transform the city centre into Sheffield Bricktropolis - from August 4 to 17 .

LEGO experts have created a stunning trail of 21 world famous replica landmarks - include a custom model of Sheffield City Hall.

Famous buildings at locations across the city include the Shard, the Arc De Triomphe, Big Ben and the Empire State Building.

With plenty of events and activities for fans of LEGO both young and old, Sheffield Bricktropolis also includes an Interactive Building Zone, Mosaic Builds and a series of fringe events, deals and competitions.

It is brought to the city by Sheffield Business Improvement District (BID) a business-led, not for profit organisation to improve experiences, standards and add value for all city users.

FREE TRAIL MAPS AND APP: Printed trail maps can be picked up around the city centre or use the official Sheffield Bricktropolis app, which includes fun facts and you can use your phone to scan codes and win prizes - CLICK HERE.

For more details visit the official web site at www.sheffieldbricktropolis.com.

For those who want to put brick to baseplate themselves, Sheffield City Hall will host two Mosaic Builds on Friday and Wednesday, August 10 and 15, from 10am to 3pm.

Budding LEGO builders are invited to pop in and contribute to a huge LEGO mosaic which will reveal an image by the end of the day. Entry is free.

The BID has turned an empty retail unit at 15 Barkers Pool into the Sheffield Bricktropolis Interactive Building Zone where kids will be able to enjoy free LEGO building workshops. These workshops proved incredibly popular and have now sold out.

Printed trail maps can be picked up around the city centre

The Big Sheffield Bricktropolis Build competition is an opportunity for all budding LEGO architects to submit their own creations for a chance to win a Sheffield Gift Card.

The BID want to see creations that represent Sheffield – whether that be famous landmarks, people, products or places that you love in the city.

Entries need to be made from LEGO bricks, to enter simply use #MySheffieldBricktropolis on Twitter or Instagram. Full details at www.sheffieldbricktropolis.com.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “The BID is looking forward to turning Sheffield into the Sheffield Bricktropolis during August. With free activities for all ages, it provides the perfect opportunity for a day out in the city centre during the summer holidays.

Millions of LEGO bricks transform city centre into Sheffield Bricktropolis

“With so many businesses involved, the Sheffield Bricktropolis is a fantastic example of businesses working together to create an event that attracts visitors from across the country to Sheffield. We have teams on the street working hard to make sure Sheffield is looking clean and attractive for visitors to the Sheffield Bricktropolis and hope this event can put Sheffield on the map as a great place to visit with the family.”

The BID’s Clean Team has been on the streets of Sheffield removing graffiti in preparation for the Sheffield Bricktropolis. The Street Rangers, who undertake early morning clean of the street, will ensure Sheffield city centre is looking clean and tidy throughout the Sheffield Bricktropolis.

A number of fringe events are taking place around the city centre to celebrate the Sheffield Bricktropolis.

Kids can eat free with a paying adult throughout the event at The Forum, The Devonshire and Common Room.

At the Scout and Guide Shop on Trippet Lane customers can enjoy 10per cent off if they show a workshop ticket or trail map, as well as get involved in in-store LEGO building competitions.

For grown up fans of LEGO, Sentinel Brewhouse and The Devonshire are hosting Bricks and Beers events.

LINKS:

Web site: www.sheffieldbricktropolis.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SheffieldBID

Twitter: @SheffieldBID - using #SheffieldBricktropolis and for LEGO competition entries #MySheffieldBricktropolis

Instagram: www.instagram.com/SheffAfter5 - using #SheffieldBricktropolis and for LEGO competition entries #MySheffieldBricktropolis