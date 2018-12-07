PREVIEW: Heaven 17 homecoming to perform hits album The Luxury Gap at Sheffield O2 Academy

Heaven 17 fans in their hometown of Sheffield get their prayers answered this weekend - the synthpop legends are back to perform their best selling smash hit album The Luxury Gap.

The 1983 release gave us many of the synth-pop band's greatest hits, including global signature tune, Temptation.

Temptation, a song of lust, a duet performed by lead singer Glenn Gregory and then backing singer, Carol Kenyon, brilliantly framed with a musical structure penned by keyboard wizard Martyn Ware and former band mate Ian Craig Marsh, stormed the charts and remains a momentous classic to this day.

Their second album, which sold 300,000 copies and peaked at number four, also features Crushed By The Wheels of Industry, Who'll Stop the Rain, Let Me Go, Come Live with Me and more.

The Luxury Gap cemented Heaven 17 as one of the most important British post-punk bands.

In contrast to their debut album, Penthouse and Pavement, the singles charted strongly, particularly Temptation, which reached number two in the UK singles chart and was the 34th biggest selling single of 1983.

Heaven 17 first performed the album in its entirety at London’s Roundhouse in 2011 - a sequel to the Penthouse and Pavement concerts the band toured in 2010.

Previous dates have included the band playing the original album in its entirety followed by a selection of Heaven 17 and tracks by The Human League, also formed by Ware.

It was the moment when everything just clicked into place to overwhelming effect.

Thirty five years later The Luxury Gap remains Heaven 17’s sly, post-modern critique of modern society.

Ware said: “Our 35th anniversary celebration of The Luxury Gap will be spectacular, and the themes of the songs are more relevant than ever before. Don’t miss it!”

Sheffield is the end of `a 10 date UK tour this winter performing their masterpiece in full along with some of their classic tracks.

