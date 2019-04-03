PREVIEW: Gotta Go see Argentinian rockers The Otherness on Euro tour in Sheffield

Argentinian rockers The Otherness are celebrating the release of new single Gotta Go with a European tour - including a return to Sheffield.

The four piece - Martin Other, vocals and guitar, Gonzalo Other, vocals and bass, Agustin Other, lead guitar and backing vocals, and Pablo Other, drums - play the city's iconic Frog & Parrot venue promoted by Carl Maloney's RGM - Reyt Good Magazine - on Thursday, May 2, 7pm.

It's where they made new fans last year, including music promoter Neil Hargreaves, who 'fell in love' with their unique brand of old style rock and South American roll. He booked them to play a prime Crystal Bar slot the same weekend at Tramlines fringe festival.

It was their second visit to the city after first performing during the music festival weekend four years ago and they have a growing following in the steel city.

Now The Otherness, hailing from La Patagonia, are making the 7,000 trip again as part of European tour promoting the single.

Gotta Go, out now, delivers their signature staccato sound - energetic, infectious, with big guitar hooks and joyous harmonies, influenced by artists from The Beatles to Little Richard.

LISTEN: Play The Otherness' new single Gotta Go on on You Tube Music at music.youtube.com, on Spotify at open.spotify.com on Deezer at www.deezer.com.

DOWNLOAD: Buy the single from Amazon at www.amazon.com

The Otherness frontman Martin said:" We will be playing dates all over Europe but we can't wait to play Sheffield, meet up with our fans and make some new ones."

20/4. Jimmy’s (Manchester) -"This Feeling" gig.

25/4. The Monarch (London) -"This Feeling" gig.

26/4. The Waterloo (Blackpool)

29/4. Broadcast (Glasgow)

2/5. Frog & Parrot (Sheffield)

Gotta Go Tour 2019

3/5. Electric Brixton (London Latin Music Fest, w/Auténticos Decadentes)

4/5. The Cavern (Exeter)

9/5. Plan B/Klangbar (Hamburg)

10/5. Wave Bar (Jesteburg)

11/5. Teufels (Hamburg)

15/5. Cowboy und Indianer (Hamburg)

16/5. Hafenbanhof (Hamburg)

18/5. Lehmithz (Hamburg)

20/5. Klimperkasten (Stelle)

23/5. Bombig (Augsburg)

25/5. Bombig (Augsburg)

29/5. Studenterhuset (Copenhagen)

31/5. The Cave (Amsterdam)

2/6. The Waterhole (Amsterdam)

8/6. F + K (Hamburg)

14/6. The Alexandra Beer Emporium (Southampton)

*more gigs TBA

