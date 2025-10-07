PREVIEW: Christmas Festival of Music 2025 magical line-up at Octagon Centre

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Sheffield families know just where to be to make it truly special.

Christmas Festival of Music is back for a 13th annual magical night of festive favourites and shared memories, fronted by acclaimed singer-songwriter John Reilly and musical maestro Lewis Nitikman with a stellar cast of guests.

This sparkling tradition, promising a heart-warming, show-stopping night of festive favourites, swing classics, and soulful performances,this year just four days before the big day itself, at the Octagon Centre on Sunday December 21, 7pm.

BUY TICKETS: For dull details and to book seats visit www.gigantic.com.

Christmas Festival of Music 2025 will see John and Lewis joined by Stannington Brass Band, Janine Dyer and the Sheffield Community Choir.

And that’s not all… this year’s very special guest is Sheffield’s own Paul Pashley is guaranteed to get the crowd swinging into Christmas with his smooth vocals and signature style.

Tenor Gareth Lloyd and members of the Acoustic Angels will also be on stage for an unforgettable night, a wonderful mix of music, a real feel-good Christmas show.

This much-loved festive concert is in support of Weston Park Hospital and is proudly sponsored by Norrie, Waite & Slater.