PREVEW: Britain's Strongest Man returns to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Strongman superstar Eddie 'The Beast' Hall has retired at the top - but he will be back to meet fans and help to present Britain's Strongest Man at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

The 2017 World's Strongest Man will now be cheering on some of the world's top strongmen who want to follow in his footsteps and lift the British crown he has owned for a record breaking past five years.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £28 to £196 to see Britain's Strongest Man at Sheffield FlyDSA Area on Saturday, January 19, 2019 - CLICK HERE, buy in person at the Arena box office, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

An awesome line-up of 13 British heavyweights - a mix of iconic veterans and new stars - are ready to hoist stones, throw kegs, carry cars and lift heavy metal.

Out to prove they have the brute determination to secure their place at the World’s Strongest Man competition are podium hopefuls Laurence Shahlaei, after his third Britain's Strongest Man title and Graham Hicks, wanting a much deserved overdue win.

Fifty two-year-old Mark Felix aims to shock everyone and become the oldest ever Britain's Strongest Man, while ex-British champ Terry Hollands, four times Scotland's strongest man Luke 'The Highland Oak' Stoltman and his brother, Tom, also have eyes on the trophy.

So do Sheffield's own men of steel Paul Smith and Phil Roberts.

Paul, at this year's Britain's Strongest Man, set a new world record in the Hammer Hold – a brutal test of endurance in which the athletes must hold at arms length the “Thor’s Hammer” – weighing 30 Kilos.

The Sheffield lad managed to endure a staggering 62.68 seconds, beating then World’s Strongest Man, Eddie Hall.

Others taking part this year - line up subject to injuries and change - include Surrey's Adam Bishop, who took third at the recent Wolrld's Strongest Man qualifiers in Manchester, Ben 'Badger' Brunning, Michael 'The Bull' Downey, Aaron Page and Mark Steele.

Eddie Hall, the 30-year-old, 6ft 3ins gentle giant and public face of strongman, admits he was tempted to return in a bid to win Britain's Strongest Man for what would have been the sixth time next month in Sheffield.

But he has been telling how he shed six stone, to a slimmed down 27st, for health reasons and to see more of his family.

He says Hollywood is also calling.

Fans will see him as a pundit when this year's World Strongest Man finals get their popular traditional festive TV slot this Christmas.

The build up begins with qualifier event highlights, starting with a one hour Britain's Strongest Man 2017 special filmed at Sheffield Arena in January - to be broadcast on Channel 5, on Wednesday, December 12, at 7pm. Full details - CLICK HERE.

Strongman superstar Eddie Hall

He has also been teamed with Blue Peter's Radzi Chinyanganya to commentate on official livestreams of Giants Live events.

He said: "I'm busy. I've got a lot of work going on at the moment.

"I've landed a few film roles. Where might that lead? There's some talk of cameos and big Hollywood productions and some British films. One thing leads to another. You've only got to land that one big role and you're off. So fingers crossed."

"Winning the World's Strongest Man was the best thing that ever happened to me - mainly because it made me walk away and realise that I couldn't be 32 stone forever and walk around fit and healthy.

"I had to drop the weight, for my kids.

"I still have the world record deadlift, axle press and the World Strongest Man trophy to back it all up, I'm a very happy and content man, thats for sure."

Fifty two-year-old Mark Felix aims to shock everyone and become the oldest ever Britain's Strongest Man

WATCH LIVE: For Giants Live event livestreams, exclusive video and more visit www.officialstrongman.com.

WATCH MORE: World’s Strongest Man Tour Finals 2018 at Manchester Arena full results and official videos - visit www.giants-live.com.

LINKS:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/giantslive

Twitter: @GiantsLiveWSM

Instagram: www.instagram.com/giantslivewsm

Britain's Strongest Man 2019 tickets: CLICK HERE