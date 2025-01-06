Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League Darts line-up announcement will be live on Sky

The line-up for the Premier League Darts will be revealed today (January 6).

World Champion Luke Littler set to feature - along with seven other stars.

Audiences who caught the darting bug over Christmas might want to know how they can tune in to the announcement.

Darts fans are in for a post-Christmas treat as the line-up for the Premier League will be revealed in just a few hours. The tournament will run for 17 weeks throughout the winter and spring and £250,000 is up for grabs.

Luke Littler, who was crowned the winner of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Friday (January 3), is set to defend his Premier League title against seven other players. The full list of competitors will be confirmed today (Monday January 6).

Here’s how you can watch the announcement. And what time it is due to begin.

When is the Premier League Darts line-up announcement?

Luke Littler won the Premier League Darts in 2024. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The line-up of eight players - including Luke Littler - will be revealed on Monday January 6, it has been confirmed. It comes just a couple of days after the conclusion of the World Darts Championship.

What time is the Premier League Darts line-up announcement?

It is scheduled to start at approximately 4.30pm today (January 6). Make sure you don’t dilly dally and risk missing part of the announcement by getting the wrong time.

How to watch the announcement - what channel?

The Premier League Darts line-up announcement will be shown live on Sky Sports News - it has been confirmed. Coverage will start at 4.30pm, as mentioned in the section above.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to tune in, while if you have a Now TV sports pass it will also be available to members. There is also a Sky Sports News YouTube channel and it occasionally broadcasts live.

When does the Premier League Darts start?

It is scheduled to run from Thursday February 6 - exactly a month from the date of the announcement of the line-up. The competition will run for 17 weeks until May 29 - and it will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

What did you think of the World Darts Championship this year? Share your thoughts on the competition by emailing me: [email protected].