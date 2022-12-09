Tickets will be on sale for the extra gig this weekend

Following huge demand, much loved stand up comedian Peter Kay has announced a wave of new dates for his 2023 tour. Amongst these dates is a show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

The comedian, who is originally from Bolton, announced the extra dates last night for a whole host of UK cities including right here in Sheffield. This new show will take place on Friday November 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second Sheffield show to be announced by the comedian. He revealed the new appearance during an interview with BBC DJ Sara Cox yesterday.

Most Popular

Kay is finally returning to stand-up comedy after twelve years. He said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be on sale for the Sheffield gig through Ticketmaster . General sale begins at 10am on Sunday (December 11). Tickets will be priced at £40.45, £56.95 and £73.45.