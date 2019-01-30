25 years since Peter Andre burst onto the Australian music scene, the internationally acclaimed, global media star is back with a 25-date tour of the UK in February and March 2019 visiting Sheffield City Hall on Sunday 17 February 2019.

Multi-talented artist Lauren Halil will join the tour as support artist, in addition to previously announced Pop star Max Restaino as special guest.

Lauren Halil - who at just 17 released her debut single Let Me Be last year - is a fresh multi-talented artist, trained in all genres of dance. She is an accomplished actress, her theatre credits include Matilda the Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Into the Hoods all based in central London.

Lauren appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and Got to Dance in her dancing capacity at the young age of 11 years old.

Max Restaino is a young pop star has worked with some of the biggest names in show business – from Gary Barlow to Peter Kay - and has performed as special guest for Rebecca Ferguson on her 20-date Superwoman Tour in 2016, for Steps on their 22-date sold out Arena tour in 2017 and for Shane Filan on his UK theatre tour in spring 2018.

Max’s musical influences – from Michael Jackson to ELO and Supertramp - are evident in his music, particularly in the melodies and chords. His debut album The Times It Takes is currently in HMV stores across the UK, with its latest single Sugar Rush entering the Top 10 in the Music

Here’s all you need to know to get tickets:

