Sheffield is getting a brand-new festive attraction this December as artists light up the city’s most famous landmarks with creativity and Christmas cheer.

Sheffield is set to sparkle this December as some of the city’s most iconic landmarks are illuminated with striking artworks by homegrown talent.

For 10 nights, Light Up Sheffield will see Sheffield Cathedral, Central Library and Pounds Park transformed with large-scale projections inspired by the city’s history, creativity and community.

The free, family-friendly event will run from Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 14, with projections lighting up the city centre between 5pm and 9pm each evening.

Among the highlights will be internationally renowned Sheffield artist Pete McKee, whose distinctive style will adorn both the Cathedral and Central Library.

Visitors to the library can also enjoy an exhibition of McKee’s work, complete with a voiceover from the artist reflecting on his hometown.

At the Cathedral, McKee’s designs will take centre stage in a brand-new projection, while inside more than 40 Christmas trees decorated by local charities will create a festive display.

Meanwhile, Pounds Park will play host to a spectacular animated version of Peachzz’s record-breaking mural Reverie.

The Sheffield-born street artist, known as one of the UK’s most exciting emerging creatives, has worked with digital designers to bring new life to her mural, weaving in playful nods to the city’s waterways and even McKee’s famous “Nana”.

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, chair of Sheffield City Council’s Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee, said the new event would be a “brilliant addition” to the festive calendar:

“By bringing together local artists, iconic buildings, and stunning light projections, we’re creating something truly special for residents and visitors alike. “This event will help drive footfall into the city centre, supporting local businesses and adding to the vibrant programme of Christmas activities already underway.”

The project is a collaboration between Sheffield BID, The Art House, Sheffield Cathedral and the City Council.

Dean Abi Thompson, from Sheffield Cathedral, said: “Christmas is a time for light, hope, and togetherness. Light Up Sheffield is a chance to see our beautiful city at its very best – shining in the way that only Sheffield can.”

Sheffield BID’s chief executive Diane Jarvis added the event would give a vital boost to the city centre.

“This new addition to the festive programme is designed to support the crucial Christmas trading period by attracting visitors, enhancing the city centre experience, and showcasing Sheffield at its best,” she said.

And Ben Clowes, strategic director of The Art House, said it was an opportunity to celebrate Sheffield’s creative energy.

“Working with Pete McKee, Peachzz and Double Take Projections has created a unique event. Light Up Sheffield combines creative and technical talent to make a wonderful celebration of our city set to the backdrop of Christmas,” he said.

With markets, family attractions and the big Christmas weekend already on the calendar, Sheffield looks set for a festive season to remember.