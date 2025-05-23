‘The nicest man in pop’ is coming home to Sheffield this weekend for a career-spanning show at Bramall Lane - here’s what fans can expect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Housemartins and Beautiful South frontman, who grew up in Sheffield, is playing at the home of his beloved Blades on Sunday (May 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Heaton has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

It comes after the footy-mad 80s charts topper completed a tour for his ‘The Mighty Several’ album in March, and this week headlined at the Bearded Theory 2025 festival together with singer Rianne Downey in Catton Park, Derbyshire, on May 23.

Here’s what to expected from Pauls’ homecoming gig in Sheffield this Sunday, May 25, including possible setlists.

Setlist for Paul Heaton at Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Based on his show at Bearded Theory and his The Mighty Several album tour earlier this year, fans can certainly predict a handful of the songs due to echo around Bramall Lane this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Caravan Of Love rolls into town, Housemartin and Beautiful South classics like Happy Hour, A Little Time, Song For Whoever, Rotterdam (Or Anywhere), Don’t Marry Her, Perfect Ten, and many more are likely to make an appearance.

Paul Heaton has announced a huge show in South Yorkshire.

Other likely tracks include Old Red Eyes Is Back, Five Get Over Excited, Bell Bottomed Tear, and even tracks from his work with Jacqui Abbott such as Heatongrad.

When the show was announced in October, Paul said: “We will play a couple of new ones, five or six Housemartin tracks and maybe 12 Beautiful South songs, and just mix it up a bit. But there'll be plenty of stuff that people recognise.”

There will also likely be tracks from The Mighty Several.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special guests Shed Seven and Lightning Seeds will play as support acts.

What time is Paul Heaton on and are there still tickets available?

Doors open for Paul Heaton at Bramall Lane at 7pm, with Paul due to take to the stage at 8.40pm. Special guests Shed Seven and Lightning Seeds will play as support acts. The line up is as follows:

5pm: Doors open

6.25pm: The Lightning Seeds

7.25pm: Shed Seven

8.40pm: Paul Heaton

10.30pm: Curfew

Paul has bucked the trend among stadium-packing artists and has tickets going for just £39.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Paul Heaton’s history with Sheffield?

Paul was born in Bromborough, Merseyside, in 1962, but was just four when he moved to Sheffield, and he lived here until the age of 14, when his family then moved to Surrey.

He went on to live in Hull, where he formed the Housemartins, and Leeds, before settling in Manchester, where he lives today with his wife and three children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a lifelong Sheffield United fan and is performing at the club’s home ground this Sunday.

Paul - now 63 - has previously not only performed at Bramall Lane stadium with The Housemartins, but, in 1986, took part in a Tony Currie testimonial match, alongside football legends like George Best and Geoff Hurst.

He has always retained a strong affection for Sheffield, famously describing himself as being ‘bred in Sheffield, fed in Surrey’.

He attended King Edward VII School in Crosspool and described his childhood as being ‘fairly middle class, although you wouldn’t know it given the schools I went to and the friends I had’.