Paul Heaton Sheffield: Fans' delight at Bramall Lane show day after Blades lose at Wembley
The Housemartins and Beautiful South frontman's career-spanning gig at Sheffield United’s home ground was the perfect balm for fans who had seen their team crash out of the Championship play-off final against Sunderland on Saturday.
At one point the crowd started chanting the famous SUFC chant "We are Blades, We are Blades, Oh we are Blades."
The band played one of the Blades' anthems - the Greasy Chip Butty song - as fans left.
Lightning Seeds and Shed Seven were the support acts.
Jamie Pigott posted: “Phenomenal night at Bramall Lane. Superb performances by Lightning Seeds, Shed Seven, and Paul Heaton and Rianne Downey and the band.
“For us Blades fans Saturday may not have been a Perfect Ten but we just need A Little Time and then We Will Carry On Regardless.”
Steve Imeson posted: “Paul Heaton and Rianne Downey, in Sheffield tonight, giving new energy to classics and banging out fresh new material. Seen Paul so many times and fabulous to see a new partnership working so well.“
Claire posted: “Amazing night last night watching Shed Seven, Lightning Seeds and Paul Heaton. We had sun, rain, rainbows and a wonderful time.”
