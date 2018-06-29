Youth music festival created to showcase Sheffield’s finest emerging talent

One of Sheffield’s hottest independent music venues will be taken over by a new festival for and by young people this July.

Sheffield’s youth festival, Hubfest will showcase two stages of the city’s finest, emerging talent, putting young-people at the heart of the Sheffield music scene.

The young-people’s festival takeover at Yellow Arch studios on Sunday 8 July will be opened by the new Lord Mayor, Magid Magid and an incredible samba-carnival flash-mob featuring 90 musicians, with dancers from Sheffield Carnival.

Hubfest will feature a full day of entertainment with 150 performers playing an incredibly diverse range of music from rock to rap, from singer-songwriters to spoken word, from traditional Roma music to Trap! There will be lots of exciting things to join in with including live art, creating a communal poem and dance sessions with Ignite Imaginations, open piano sessions, acoustic pop-ups and lots more!

The concept started in January when scores of young people from across Sheffield applied to be in the first ever Hubfest. Professional musicians viewed their music video applications, narrowing the selection to 25 acts that will be performing at the event.

Each has been on a bespoke mentoring programme with a professional musician to inspire, encourage, excite and prepare them for the stage.

With support from the Arts Council, tickets have been reduced to £5 to ensure that this signature event is accessible to everyone. Tickets are available to buy via Eventbrite.

Caroline Hallam, co-lead for the event at Sheffield Music Hub said: “We want every young person in Sheffield to see themselves reflected in Hubfest. It is a continuation of Sheffield Music Hub’s aims – to smash down barriers and bring all people together through music. We are so proud of the amazing group of young people we have brought together through Hubfest.”

Live music runs from 3pm to 9pm.

Proove’s amazing pop up pizza oven and Derbyshire Ice-Cream Bike will also be on site all day.

For more information about Hubfest go to www.sheffieldmusichub.org