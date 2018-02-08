Where to find the Marathon Gates from Sheffield's old Don Valley Stadium

They stood at the entrance to Sheffield's now-demolished Don Valley Stadium - and art experts believed their whereabouts were a mystery.

But now artist Hilary Cartmel's Marathon Gates, which date from 1990 and feature decorative scenes of sporting figures cut into steel plate, have been tracked down.

It seems the gates hadn't moved that far at all. Before demolition began at the stadium in 2013, the public art was removed and taken to Kelham Island Museum where they remain on display, fixed to a wall as a fine example of metalworking skill.

Yesterday The Star highlighted a number of sculptures and commissions that had faded into obscurity, been lost or were in storage. These included The Beasts of Brincliffe, a beech carving by Jason Thomson depicting wildlife in Chelsea Park, Nether Edge, that has naturally rotted; David Nash's The Eye of the Needle, an oak column on the Five Weirs Walk which is now covered by birch trees, and Mike Disley's The Plane Spotters, which now sits chipped and damaged on the Transpennine Trail near Catley Road, Darnall.

The book Public Sculpture of Sheffield and South Yorkshire, by Darcy White and Elizabeth Norman of Hallam University and published in 2015, lists Marathon Gates' present location as 'unknown'.

Commissioned in 1989, the gates were the only piece to be completed in a programme of work proposed for the World Student Games in 1992, and depict figures taking part in various sports such as swimming, running and hockey, inspired by collages produced by children at Whiteways Middle School.

Others public art works been planned for Don Valley and Ponds Forge but were never realised as construction costs mounted.