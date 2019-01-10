What’s On Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see promoted in our What’s On? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Thursday, January 10,2019

Monthly Music Quiz, The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, 9.15pm start. General music quiz, picture quiz and intro’s round, £20 bar tab and other prizes.

Jack T Harper, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Student Unsigned Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Cocktails, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4pm onwards.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.

Open Mic Night, with Fiona, The Bridge Inn, Cote Lane, Thurgoland, S35 7AE, 9pm. Tel. 0114 2831630.

Weekly Cash Darts Round Robin, all abilities, plenty of matches with all money in going out on the night £3 to take part. The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN.

Pizza, Pints and Prosecco Night, wood fired pizzas, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Quiz Night, The Lord Nelson, Barnsley Road, S36 7JA, 6.30pm. Tel. 01226 762324.

Karaoke Night, The Springvale pub, Sheffield, 9pm. Tel. 0121 272 5499.

Friday, January 11, 2019

Mahogany Newt, Albion Road Wmc, Albion Road, Rotherham, S60 2NF, 8:30pm.

Mo & John’s Session, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm, all players welcome.

Piero Tucci, Viva Salsa: DJ Ckastley, Delsena, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8.15pm, free admission.

70s 80s and Motown Night, The Red Lion pub, Heeley Bottom, Sheffield, S2, free entry.

Live at Maida Vale, Braver than Fiction, Matthew & Son (Featuring Myles Henderson The Voques and Matt Robinson), Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale + 70’s/80’s Classics DJ’s playing Soul, Motown, Northern Soul, 2 Tone, 70's/80's Pop/Rock classics, New Wave, Britpop classics and more 10pm-Late.

80’s Rewind, DJ Mr Rico, Woodseats Wmc, The Dale, S8 0PS, 9pm-late, free entry, no membership required.

Young Once, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Karaoke, with Rachel Riley, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

F@T, (Fridays at The Trades) features 4 bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

