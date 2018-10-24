What’s On Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see promoted in our What’s On? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

GENERAL

The 12 Makes of Christmas, Free Kids’ Craft Club Slime Workshop, Hobbycraft Chesterfield, Unit 10, Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield, S40 1TB, For more information and to book www.hobbycraft.co.uk/12makes

Ruskin Museum Makeover, at Meersbrook Hall, open to the public for a week of free events and activities for adults and children to find out about the life and legacy of the Ruskin Museum at Meersbrook Hall (1890-1953). No booking required for any events, just turn up. Meersbrook Hall is accessed via the upper entrance to Meersbrook Park on Brook Road, S8 9FL. More details at www.ruskininsheffield.com

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm & 6-9pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Crafty Club, in Meersbrook: Want to learn a new craft or share your skills? Card making, crochet, knitting and jewellery making plus more. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 11-2pm. Please book by calling Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070.

Firth Park Visually Impaired Support Group, Pavillion Building, The Bowling Green, Firth Park, Firth Park Road, Sheffield, S5 6HH, 10-1pm. There is free refreshments cake friendship and support also information. The group is open to vips carers family and friends. We would be delighted if you can join us on the day. For further information tel. 0114 2722757.

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Informal Prayer for Healing, Costa Coffee, (on Hillsborough tram stop), 4:30-6pm. All welcome.

Mixed Crafts, Crafty Nest Craft Club, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 12.30-2.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Free Computer Classes, Popular computer classes at Meersbrook Hall, 9-12pm & 1-4pm. Come along to learn how to be safe online, to search for work, to shop, to obtain health advice and more! A team of tutors will be available to help you. Refreshments provided. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. Please book a session by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070. (Brought to you by the Sheffield Digital Inclusion Project - funded by Sheffield City Council and delivered by Heeley Trust). Visit our website at www.sheffieldonline.net

Free Laptop, PC, Tablet/Ipad And Smartphone Repairs, in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 1-3pm. Please book an appointment by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070.

Free CV Advice in Meersbrook, Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help with our employability specialist. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 2pm. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Bamford whist Group, invites new players, meet at Bamford Village Hall, 7.30pm. entrance fee £1.50 and includes refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Parent & Toddler Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30-11.30am, drop-in. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Healing Service, 11-1pm, donation. Open Circle, 1.30pm & 7.30pm, £1. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Wellbeing Wednesday, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Poetry Club, with Genevieve Carver, improve your writing skills and discuss different poems every week. No experience necessary. Sharrow Old Junior School, South View Road, (Room 1), 7-8.30pm, £6/£4 concessions. Please book in advance, tel. 07521732324. gevicarver@gmail.com

Blue Sky Singing, come and sing your heart out in our relaxed and friendly group, The Hide, Scotland Street, 12-2pm, £5 per session, first session free. All kinds of music, no talent or experience necessary. Contact Terry tel. 07585 141 068. blueskysinging@outlook.com

Knit and Natter, St. Oswald’s Church, corner of Abbeydale & Bannerdale Roads. S7, 10am, £2.50 per session, includes speciality coffees or teas & posh biscuits or sometimes cake. Contact Sally tel. 0114 2818472.

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

Art Group 3, from simple colour mixing to more elaborate techniques our resident retired art teacher will advise you. Parish Hall, Ecclesall Church on Ringinglow Road, 2-4pm. Refreshments, dvd’s and books available. For more information please contact Miriam tel. 01246 414274 or email miriam_currie@tiscali.co.uk

Pyjama Drama. Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme from 6 months to 7 years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new adventure, Little Feet Nursery, Dronfield. To come along and join us for a 3 week trial for £15 Call Gemma tel. 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com

THEATRE

The Happiest Days of Your Life, by John Dighton presented by Grenoside and Birley Carr players, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenosid,e S35 8PR, 7.30pm. Tickets adults £7, children £5, tel. 0114 2460522.

Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, Emmanuel Church, Barnsley, Lower Primary 4-5pm, Upper Primary 5-6pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, searching for new talent, rehearsals, in High Green, 7.45-10pm, all levels of experience welcome. www.chapeltownoperatic.org or Julia Hughes tel. 0114 2848381.

Adult Act One drama class, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, 8-10pm, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Musical Theatre class, for ages 4 and over at Wisewood methodist church, 4.30pm. This class is to prepare you for the stage with singing, dancing and acting. Fun and friendly class, so come along. Details Holly tel. 07707070013.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Peel centre, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Easy Sequence Dancing, Brampton Parish Hall, 1-3pm, £2.50 includes tea/coffee @biscuits. Everyone made welcome, Peter tel. 01709 528319.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema organ. at the Astoria Centre, Barnsley, 1-4pm. Pay on door. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Sequence Dance, to live music, with Jon Smith or Jack Vickers on the organ, Woodhouse West End Wmc, Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, 8.30-10.45pm, price £3.

Dance Classes, Fiddlesticks Dance for over 65s, 11-12pm. Open Pilates Class, 7-8pm. Adult Jazz Class, 7-8pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Sequence Dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8. 8.30-10.30pm. Members free, guests £2. No. 1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema Organ, The Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1-4pm. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Noodle Street Dance, pre-school, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 4.15-5pm, Nikki tel. 07984 461711. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Junior Performers Dance, for ages 6-11, 5-6pm. Street Dance, for ages 8 and above, 6-7pm. Senior Performers Dance, for ages 12 and above, 7-8pm. Adult Contemporary for beginners, 8-9pm. Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Don Valley Academy, 4-5pm, £1. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Kids/Teens Street Dance Classes, 10yrs & under, 6-6.45pm, £4. Over 10s & Teens, 6.45-7.30pm, £4, Ecco Dance School, The Nichols Building, Top Floor, Shalesmoor, S3 8UJ. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

B M Myers School of Theatre Dance, Wisewood Methodist Church, from age 2+ ballet, tap, street, cheer and theatre craft. Holly for more details tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Learn to dance modern jive, Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Rd, Crookes, S10 1TD, 7.30-10.30pm. Beginners welcome, no partner required. Tel. 07828669826. www.blitzjive.com

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Based Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.40-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zumba Toning, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.45am, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Clubbercise, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm, Rachel tel. 07979126442. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Yoga Tea & Cake, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6.30-8pm, Hilary tel. 07776 167975. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10.30am & 12pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, 6.15pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Young At Heart, Keep-fit class (50 +), Stocksbridge Christian Centre, Cedar Rd, 10.30-11.30am, £4. Fun, low impact exercise to music. Tel. 07949126312 or email gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Slimming World, Tenants Meeting Hall, Gresley Rd, Lowedges, Sheffield, S8 7HH, 9.30am or 11.30am. Tel Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Pilates, open to all abilities, (adult), Hype Dance Hype Company, 67 Earl Street, Sheffield, S1 4PY, 6-7pm, £6/£5 NUS. Tel. 0114 2706757. www.hypedance.org.uk

New Fit Mums Session, Wisewood Sports Centre, 11.15-12.15pm, £5 per session or £15 per month. Toys provided for kids to play with while you exercise. Tears, toddlers and tantrums welcome. More info aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 5.30pm. (kids 5-8) & 6.45pm (mixed ages). All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Traditional Shitoryu Karate, Manor Castle Karate Club, Samson Street, S2 5QT. 8-9.30pm. Beginners welcome. Contact Andy tel. 07984912501.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 7-9pm, tel. 07958047651.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu, Edward Hall, Maltby, 7.45-9.15pm. Tel. 07584573521.

Thursday, October 25, 2018

GENERAL

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, The East Cleveland Klondike. Central United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Sheffield Photographic Society, A lecture by Terry Donnelly FRPS FSWPP FBPE MPAGB EFIAP. Terry is an accredited Premier League photographer and will talk about his photography and the use of Sony mirrorless cameras, explaining the technological advancements made with plenty of examples. Terry will also show images he has used for distinction awards and personal projects. This is a Sony sponsored event with a representative from Sony plus a staff member from Jessops Cameras in attendance. Greenhill Methodist Church, Large Hall, School Lane, Sheffield, S8 7RL, 7.15pm for 7.30pm, visitors welcome, £3.

Historical Association, Sheffield Branch, Sixth Form Debate - Sheffield Heat of the Great Debate, The Lecture Theatre, Grayson Building, Birkdale School, Oakholme Rd., Sheffield, S10 3DH,5pm.

Ruskin Museum Makeover, at Meersbrook Hall, open to the public for a week of free events and activities for adults and children to find out about the life and legacy of the Ruskin Museum at Meersbrook Hall (1890-1953). No booking required for any events, just turn up. Meersbrook Hall is accessed via the upper entrance to Meersbrook Park on Brook Road, S8 9FL. More details at www.ruskininsheffield.com

The Sheffield Woodturning Club, meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington, S6 5HE, full programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk. We look forward to welcoming new faces, juniors need to be over 11 years.

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Organ Concert, Astoria Centre, Metro Trading Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1pm. With Kevin Grunill or guest organist playing a selection of popular music from stage, screen and radio on the Centre’s collection of organs. Doors open at noon when refreshments are available. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Crafting with Zoe, Centenary Hall, Bateman Road, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 8HA, 1-3pm. Our aim of the craft group is a friendly relaxed environment to meet others and explore your creativity through arts and crafts activities The craft group will be covering Easter crafts, silk painting, jewellery making, drawing and painting, Sugar craft, floristry, sock crafts, card making, book folding etc. Cost per lesson: £5, Refreshment and snack include, We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Free Computer Classes, Popular computer classes at Meersbrook Hall, 1-4pm. Come along to learn how to be safe online, to search for work, to shop, to obtain health advice and more! A team of tutors will be available to help you. Refreshments provided. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. Please book a session by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070. (Brought to you by the Sheffield Digital Inclusion Project - funded by Sheffield City Council and delivered by Heeley Trust). Visit our website at www.sheffieldonline.net

Crafting with Zoe, Middleton hall, Barleycroft Lane, Dinnington, S25 2LE, 10-12pm. Our aim of the craft group is a friendly relaxed environment to meet others and explore your creativity through arts and crafts activities. The craft group will be covering book folding, jewellery making, glass painting, sugar craft, floristry, Easter crafts, sock crafts, card making etc. Refreshment and snack include, We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Art Group, Holmhirst Art Group welcomes new members to join them, at Holmhirst Methodist Church, Holmhirst Road, Woodseats, 2-4pm. All abilities welcome. Contact Peter Elliott, Secretary, tel. 01142 869786.

Cake Decorating, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 6.30-8.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Exhibition, Darkness into Light: The Emotional Power of Art, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, S1.

Kiveton Park & District Art Group, for the absolute beginner or competent artist, (16+), new members welcome, Kiveton & Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RG, 7-9pm. Annual membership £15 and £2 to attend, includes refreshments. Info. walesartgroup@gmail.com

Cathie's Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It's a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Knit & Knatter, or Crochet & Crafts, St. Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley, 12.30-2.30pm, £10 for 5 weeks, (including refreshments). Needles, wool, patterns etc. all available. Further Information, tel. 07960 512206.

Holly Green Art and Craft Club at Frith Road Community Centre, (off Hollinsend Road) 1.30-3.30pm. Followed by Gentle Exercise and Games 3.30-4.30pm. New Members always welcome. For more information please call 0114 2390963.

Mini Movers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Lower Wincobank 50+ Invitation, inviting new members to weekly meeting, Community Centre, Jedburgh Drive 1pm. The group provides a friendly and welcoming environment with the emphasis on health and wellbeing. Refreshments provided. www.sheffield50plus.org.uk

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

The Rose Choir, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Play Cafe, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 10-3pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Westfield Disabled Swimming Group, Westfield School, Eckington Road, Sothall, 7.30-8.30pm. New members welcome at the sessions, open to all disabled people plus helper partner or friend. Information Alan Smith (Treasurer) tel. 0114 2394484 or Roger Smith (Chairman) tel. 0114 2393723.

THEATRE

Much Ado About Nothing, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, £12, £10 conc. £8 child. Box Office, tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Dave Spikey, Juggling on a Motorbike, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £22.70, Tel. 01246 345222, www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Happiest Days of Your Life, by John Dighton presented by Grenoside and Birley Carr players, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenosid,e S35 8PR, 7.30pm. Tickets adults £7, children £5, tel. 0114 2460522.

Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, Trinity Hall, Wath, Lower Primary 4-5pm, Upper Primary 5-6pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

Killamarsh Dreams, DRama Entertainment Art & Music Society, local drama group, St Giles Church Hall, Sheepcote Road, 6-8pm, first week free. If you love to act, dance or sing in a fun friendly environment this is the place for you, previous experience not essential, aimed at young people, scool year 3 or above. Tel. 07518334783. killamarsh.dreams@outlook.com

53 Theatre Group, amateur theatre group meeting, Lansdowne Chapel, Cemetry Road, Sheffield, S11 8FP, 7.30pm. www.53group.org.uk

DANCE

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Dance Classes, Adult Beginner Ballet Class, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Tap Open to all, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Advanced Street Dance, 8.30-9.30pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Line Dancing, with tuition, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8, 8.30-10.15pm. Members £1.20, guests £2.70. No.1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Sequence Dancing, St James Church Hall, Woodhouse, 1-3pm. Tel. 01246 432185.

Walk The Line with Diana, Line Dancing Improvers and Intermediates, Tythe Barn Community Centre, Woodhouse Village, S13, improvers 12-1.30pm, intermediates 12-2.30pm. Tel. 0114 2475644.

Swing Dance Classes, 60-68 Trippet Lane, S1 4EL, 8pm, £5. Beginners welcome. Tel. 01142668101. www.bellabalboa.co.uk

Sequence Dance, Burton Street Foundation, Hillsborough, S62HH, 2-4pm. Tel. 2330543.

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.40-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747. 11.40 - 12.30

Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 3.30-4.30pmpm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk

Zumba, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6pm, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Hatha Yoga, with Steve Avian, Broomhill Methodist Church, 7.30-9pm. Contact Steve, tel. 07792 557 105 for more details or see www.shamayoga.org.uk

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.45-6.45pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 6.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 10-4pm, free adm. drop in anytime. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Try Chigung for self healing, for intermediates, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Victoria Community Centre, S2 2SE, 6-8pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Zumba Gold, (Young at Heart) Class, Grenoside Community Centre, 1.30-2.30pm, £5. Easy to follow, low impact, latin-inspired dance fitness class. Party at your own pace and forget about exercise. Great for beginners and active older adults. Tel. 07949 126312 or email: gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Sheffield T’ai Chi, for relaxation, health, flexibility, circulation and balance, Wesley Hall, Crookes, 7.30-9pm, £6 per session, £4 concessions. Friendly class with experienced teacher. Come and try it out. Tel. 01142517217, 07843390675. www.sheffieldtaichi.co.uk

Swimming Group, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 11.30am to head to Upperthorpe Baths. The SRSB also provides a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 6.15–7.15pm. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Piloxing Class, Boxing, Pilates, Dance, Oughtibridge Wesleyan Reform Chapel, 6.30-7.30pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

Tai Chi, 11-12pm, (DS). Movement through Dance, 10-11am, (MH). Livewire Drama, 4-5pm, (DS). Karate 6-7pm, (MH). Wales Art Group, 7-9pm, (DS). iveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Slimming World, Tabernacle Church, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 10-12pm, 5pm & 7pm. Christine tel. 0114 2817860/07904 864 415. christinebeecroft@msn.com

SPORT

The Richmond Rockets, Walking Football Team, With the support of The Friends of Richmond Park, Meet at the Pavilion, Richmond Park, S13 8LF, 10-11.30am. Buses 7 to Jazzies Crossing Normanton Hill then through the Park. 25 or 40 to St Catherine’s Church then a short walk to the main park entrance. Further info www.forp.me or Facebook - Friends of Richmond Park Sheffield.

Hotshots, Sheffield Hatters beginner basketball session, All Saints Sports Centre, (Goals), 95 Norfolk Park Road, Sheffield, S2 2RU, 5-6.30pm, £3.50.

Taekwondo, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 7-9pm, Ian tel. 07919826522. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Hallgate United Reformed Church, Hallgate, Doncaster, 7-9pm. Tel. 07958047651 for info.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15's 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15's. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Social Badminton, for all ability levels, Shiregreen Sports Badminton Club, Parkwood Academy, Longley Ave West, S5 8UF, 7.30-9pm, first session free, then £2.50 per session. Contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725 or Will Stocks at badminton@shiregreensports.org.uk. www.shiregreensports.org.uk

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Mosborough Short Mat Bowling Club, meet at the Joseph Stone Centre, School Road, Mosborough, 1-4pm, admission £2. Beginners and new members welcome. For further details, Eric tel. 0114 2477507.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, discover the amazing fun of Lishi, Heeley Institute, Hartley St, near Heeley City Farm, 7-8pm, £5/£4. tel. 07740870848. Email Paul sheffield@lishi.org

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

