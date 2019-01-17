VIDEO: Les Misérables, Silent Witness and Vera, in our pick of the five best TV shows on this week.

We look at another packed week of drama and documentary on the television from Saturday January 19....

Les Misérables

When's It on? Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

What's happening? Part 4: 1832. A teenage Cosette (Ellie Bamber, pictured) begins to question her closeted life and is desperate for a new start in Paris.Marius Pontmercy, now a young law student, confronts his grandfather Gillenormand (David Bradley) after learning the truth about his heroic late father.

Vera

When's It On? Sunday, ITV, 9pm

What's Happening? Vera (Brenda Blethyn) is confronted with the tragic scene of a teenage boy’s murder. His body is found in a shipyard in the sleepy coastal town of Peyton-by-the-Sea. Eventually, missing persons records reveal that troubled Caden Lennon had absconded from the care of his support worker six weeks ago.

Silent Witness

When's It On? Monday/Tuesday, BBC One, 9pm

What's happening? A collection of dismembered body parts, covered in intricate Japanese tattoos, has been found in a Brighton waste dump. The team is called in to piece them together, painstakingly searching for clues that could lead them to the killer. Outside of the lab, Nikki (Emilia Fox) has some news.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

When's It On? Wednesday, ITV, 8pm

What's going on? Bradley and Barney travel to New Orleans in Louisiana. Sitting on the mighty Mississippi, New Orleans is known for its vibrant nightlife, live music and laidback attitude. Bradley and Barney drive across the border in their RV and head straight for the city’s most famous mode of transport – the steamboat.

On Guitar - Lenny Kaye!

When's It On? Friday, BBC Four, 9pm

What's that? Lenny Kaye, Patti Smith’s long-time guitarist and co-conspirator, celebrates the quest for new guitar sounds via technology that has driven pop music, track-by-track, over the last 70 years and provides the sound track to the constantly-changing society.

Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad