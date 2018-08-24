Unity Gym Project is given charitable status

A community project in Sheffield launched in 2010 to help vulnerable young people and adults has been given charitable status.

As a result, Unity Gym Project, says it can now help more of those at risk make positive life choices and achieve their goals.

The project set up in Broomhall is committed to community development and the promotion of health and well-being.

Wake Smith Solicitors helped the trustees apply to become a charitable incorporated organisation – with the immediate effect of the project being picked as one of the new Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Magid Magid’s, three chosen charities for the year.

Andy Gillott from Unity Gym Project, said: “We engage with vulnerable young people and adults who often don’t wish to access mainstream services. Helping them make positive life choices and improve their health and wellbeing. Our ethos is to empower the young people and families within the community to take ownership of their own development.

“Unity Gym is a fundamental part of the fabric of Broomhall and a crucially important organisation. The more we can increase awareness about our project and support more young people, the better.

“With the advice and support from Wake Smith Solicitors we were able to establish our not-for-profit organisation as a registered charity around a tight deadline.

“We simply could not have done this without the excellent service and support received from Wake Smith Solicitors. Thank you to Rebecca Robinson for her advice and knowledge, support, patience, encouragement, promptly responding to all enquiries as well as the great level of communication throughout the Charity registration process.

“This has now allowed us to transform our organisation and further our charitable causes.”

A charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) is a form of legal entity designed for non-profit organisations in the United Kingdom and is registered with the Charity Commission.

Last year more than 1,600 people accessed Unity Gym’s services, including a community gymnasium and benefited from its qualified fitness trainers, mentors and youth workers.

To find out more about Unity Gym Project simply follow on Twitter by visiting @UnityGymProject or visit the www.unitygym.org.uk website.