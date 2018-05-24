TV Choice: Streaming and downloading

The future is here and now, grab it with your fave black box or app.... From Saturday, May 26.

BBC iPlayer: Atlanta

Comedy drama. Earnest ‘Earn’ Marks is broke, out of luck and living with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter. When he learns that his cousin Alfred is on the verge of rap success as Paper Boi, he sees an opportunity for both of them. First in the series.

BBC Three: Being Human

Here’s a great chance to re-watch or discover the comedy-drama series about a werewolf, a vampire and a ghost who share a house. Mitchell struggles to resist his blood lust, while George has nowhere to transform in safety. All 36 episodes are here for you.

Sky Box Sets: Game Of Thrones Season 1-7

Sky Box Sets is giving you the chance to enjoy the record-breaking fantasy epic all over again – every episode becomes available to binge from June 1. If you’re a newbie then this is a great chance to catch up before the epic last season airs next year.

Prime Video: Parks and Recreation

From Emmy Award-winning executive producers/writers Greg Daniels (The Office, King of the Hill) and Michael Schur (The Office, Saturday Night Live) comes a new comedy about a place where nothing gets done . . . small town government. Seven seasons.

Netflix: Arrested Development

Arrested Development returns to Netflix for a fifth season. The first half, consisting of eight episodes, premieres on Tuesday, May 29 and the remaining eight episodes will launch at a later date. In the aftermath of Cinco de Quatro, the Bluth family are all facing one question, that no one quite has the answer to; where is Lucille Two?

Sky Cinema American Made (2017, Sky 15)

This breezy crime thriller – based on real-life events and directed by The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman – stars the evergreen Tom Cruise as Barry Seal, a frustrated TWA pilot whose thirst for adrenaline saw him quit the day job and get mixed up with the CIA.

Initially he’s hired by shadowy G-man Schafer (Domhnall Gleeson) to capture reconnaissance photos of Soviet-backed insurgents in South America, but soon enough he attracts the attention of Medellín drug kingpin Pablo Escobar… Support comes from Sarah Wright (Marry Me), Jesse Plemons (Bridge of Spies) and Get Out’s Caleb Landry Jones. From Friday.

Join the conversation with Screen Babble on Facebook.