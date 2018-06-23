Totley Open Gardens: A blooming great event

Beautiful blooms, unusual shrubs, plants and colourful displays will be on show at the 17th annual Totley Open Gardens event at S17, July 7 and 8, 12.30pm to 5.30pm each day.

Over the years the fundraising blooming marvellous scheme has raised a fantastic £30,000 for charity and it is hoped that this year it will be even bigger and better.

Tony Joyce, opening his garden up at Totley Open Gardens event

Last year the event raised a magnificent £2,935. This year’s local recipients of charity funding will be Transport 17 – an organisation that provides transport for day carers on Baslow Road such as the elderly.

Funding will also go to Totney Library, which is run by volunteers, and which was the first beneficiary of charity funds 17 years ago. Money will also go to Cherry Tree Services, which runs a residential home in Mickley Lane.

Further funding will go to Friends of Gillfield Wood – a wood that runs round the back of Totley – for conservation walks and other environmental work. Totley Scouts will also benefit this years will the local United Reformed Church Beavers’ group.

One of the gardeners who will be opening his home to visitors this year is Tony Joyce, who said: “We hope this year’s weather will bring out many visitors. We have had some strange years in the past, whether it be too hot or rainy to attract them, but we hope the forecast will be good.”

Beautiful blooms at Totley Open gardens event

He added: “The gardens this year are varied. My garden contains lots of interesting trees and shrubs, others have small gardens, but no less interesting, some have herbaceous plants, some have sculptures and ponds.”

One of the features in Tony’s garden this year is a Chilean Fire Bush, which at the moment is in full bloom with its fire red flowers and vivid green leaves.

Gardens taking part this year are two homes in Prospect Road, the Totley Rise Methodist Church in Baslow Road, two homes on the Grove in Totley and another in Baslow Road.

Other homes taking part are one in Quarry Road, one on the Green and one in Main Avenue. Admission is by programme only available from the Ironing Parlour at 170 Baslow Road and priced at £4. The programme is valid for the two day event and accompanied children under 14 are admitted free.

Linda Prosser will be opening up her garden and serving cream teas

Tony further added: “There is a map in the centre of the programme showing people where all the gardens are and there are refreshments on sale. There is ample parking in the vicinity including at the nearby Cross Sythes pub in Baslow Road.”