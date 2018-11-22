The countdown to Christmas is continuing in Sheffield, with the return of the much-anticipated Thor’s tipi bar.

Its opening follows the Christmas Market and Sleigh Bar which returned to Fargate last week.

Thor's Tippi Bar returns to Sheffield.

Here's everything you need to know about the highly-acclaimed bar:

What is it?

The bar boasts two giant giant Scandinavian tipis, a striking exterior and transports visitors to a Scandinavian-style Christmas once inside.

Visitors can enjoy a roaring log fire, faux furs and cosy snug seating once inside.

What's on offer?

he bar is dressed with Viking inspired elements, festive greenery and as well as fantastic food and drink.

The Gravy Train will be serving rustic hand-cut fries, soft squeaky cheese curds with homemade gravy.

Visitors can also get mulled wine, indulgent hot chocolate, prosecco and other popular drinks.

Where is it?

The tipi bar is being held at the Peace Gardens and will open from Thursay, November 22 at 6pm.

It will open from 10.30am to 11pm, right up until New Year's Eve.