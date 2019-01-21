This is why Sheffield has been named the fifth best UK city to live in

A study, which has shown that northern cities are more trendy than those in the south, has listed Sheffield as among one of the best UK places to live.

Ideal Flatmate conducted a survey recently with 1,000 participants across the UK being asked to rank out of 10 what they thought of their city and borough, in categories such as fashionable, up-and-coming, exciting nightlife, and popular with young professionals.

Sheffield was listed third in the up-and-coming category – behind Manchester city and Camden in London – with high praise for its great nightlife, music scene and friendly locals, and with an average salary of £24,288. Up-and-coming refers to an area with the potential to attract new residents and businesses in the near future.

The steel city found itself bang in the middle when it came to ‘pint price,’ coming in cheaper than London, Manchester and Leeds, and more expensive than Glasgow, Liverpool and Bristol at £2.14.

And when it came to Sheffield itself, while the city centre won the local vote for up-and-coming, and exciting nightlife, Dore and Totley walked away with the titles for most fashionable and popular with young professionals, as voted by city residents.

Sheffield came out fifth overall in the final rankings, below Leeds, Greater Manchester, London and Glasgow. Leeds locals voted Harewood the hippest area of the city, whereas young professionals claimed to feel most at home in picturesque suburb Roundhay, and the city centre was top for nightlife.

Tom Gatzen, co-founder of Ideal Flatmate, said: “It’s fantastic to see Manchester voted as the most up-and-coming area of the UK.

“The press often associate any major UK investments with London, but with a thriving economy in the north of England and cheaper living rates, it’s no wonder people are look to invest their time and money in these areas.”

Ideal Flatmate has created a unique matching algorithm to help make finding the right person to live with as easy as possible. In our flatsharing culture, almost half of 21-35 year olds rent privately, and a huge proportion live in flatshares. However, the 40+ age bracket is actually the fastest growing group in flatsharing, according to Ideal Flatmate.

Tom added: “As more of us rent for longer, we believe flatsharing can be a positive thing. And it all starts with people. Choosing a flatshare is not just about choosing a property to live in. It's about choosing a group of people to share part of your life with.”