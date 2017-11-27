The search begins for our salon of the Year

Everyone wants to look good from top to toe, whether they’re at work, relaxing with friends or on a night out.
This week sees us launch our 2017 Salon of the Year competition and we need YOU, our readers, to help us to find the top hairdressing and/or beauty salon in our area.
Somewhere that’s a cut above the rest and doesn’t take you at face value. Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blow-dries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self-tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.
Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive.
We have drawn up a shortlist of salons in the area that will compete for the title of Salon of the Year 2017.
Entries will be printed in-paper for the next two weeks, so you can then vote for your favourite to appear in the list of top finalists.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on page 44 of Monday, November 27 edition of The Star, to us, stating the full name and address of the salon you wish to vote for.
Vote for one of these:
1 Andrea’s, 424 Pitsmoor Road,
S3 9AY Sheffield.
2 Bach Barbers, 7 Market
Place, S35 2UU Sheffield.
3 Barber’s Shop, Hillsborough
Shopping Arcade, S6 4HL
Sheffield.
4 Beach Club, 436 Ecclesall Rd,
S11 8PX Sheffield.
5 Beautiful You, 1a, Madehurst
Rd, S2 3PF Sheffield.
6 Beauty Above, 26-30, Bridge
Street, S21 1AH Sheffield.
7 Beauty Above, 29 High
Street, S26 4TT Sheffield.
8 Bliss, 125 Cross Hill, S35 9YS
Sheffield.
9 Body & Face Works, 490
Ecclesall Road, S11 8PX
Sheffield.
10 Colourworks, 65 Leppings
Lane, S6 1SS Sheffield.
11 Easy Barber, 10 Sicey
Avenue, S5 6NE Sheffield.
12 Easy Barber, 305 Ecclesall
Road, S11 8NX Sheffield.
13 Elite Hair, 795 Chesterfield
Road, S8 0SQ Sheffield.
14 Emm’s Barbers, 107
Leppings Lane, S6 1SU
Sheffield.
15 Freestyles, 547 Ecclesall
Road, S11 8PR Sheffield.
16 Funky Divas Salons, 105
Pinstone Street, S1 2HJ
Sheffield.
17 Fushion, 52 Far Lane, S6 4FF
Sheffield.
18 Glam R Us, 1a, Madehurst
Rd, S2 3PF Sheffiel.
19 Gloss, 680 Chesterfield
Road, S8 0SD Sheffield.
20 Giuseppes, 9 Hickmott
Road, S11 8QF Sheffield.
21 Hair Band, 625 Ecclesall
Road, S11 8PT Sheffield.
22 Hair Bar, 9 Hillsborough
Road, S6 4JL Sheffield.
23 Hairess, 748 Ecclesall Road,
S11 8TB Sheffield.
24 Hair Office, 195 Fox Hill
Road, S6 1HF Sheffield.
25 Hair Studio, 5 Wadsley
Lane, S6 4EA Sheffield.
26 Halo Nails ( Winner 2014),
981 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TN
Sheffield.
27 Hair Workz, 12 Station
Road, S35 2XH Sheffield.
28 Harley’s Tanning & Beauty,
7-9 Station Road, S35 2XE
Sheffield.
29 Herries, 429a, Herries
Road, S5 7HF Sheffield.
30 House Creations, 95-
97, Barber Road, S10 1EB
Sheffield.
31 Hype Hair Salon, 929 - 931
Chesterfield Road, S8 0SS
Sheffield.
32 Icon Hair & Nails, 3-9
Burncross Road, S35 1SA
Sheffiel.
33 Identity Salon, 2 Stocks Hill,
S35 9YT Sheffield.
34 Jackie’s Hers & Sirs, 43
Chesterfield Rd, S8 0RL
Sheffield.
35 Just William, 10 Campo
Lane, S1 2EF Sheffield.
36 Kiss Hair Studios, 117 Lane
End, S35 2UH Sheffield.
37 L A Beauty, 17 Worksop
Road, S26 2EB Sheffield.
38 Leslie Frances
Hairdressing, 54-56 Fargate,
S1 2HE Sheffield.
39 Lew Burgin, 7 Stanwood
Avenue, S6 5HX Sheffield.
40 Katie Marie’s, 265 Southey
Green Road, S5 7QB Sheffield.
41 Little Gems, 28 Hickmott
Road, S11 8QF Sheffield.
42 M & M’s Tanning & Beauty
Salon, 2, Southey Hill, S5 8BD
Sheffield.
43 Marcel Wave, 220 Holme
Lane, S6 4JZ Sheffield.
44 Mary’s Salon, 250 Southey
Green Road, S5 7QA Sheffield.
45 MINT NAIL & BEAUTY BAR,
19 The Arcade, Meadowhall
Centre, S9 1EH Sheffield.
46 Mirror Mirror, 194-196, City
Road, S2 5HP Sheffield.
47 Monroe’s, 824 Barnsley
Road, S5 0QG Sheffield.
48 Neiche Style, 43
Middlewood Road, S6 4GW
Sheffield.
49 Orchid Hair & Beauty,
687 Staniforth Road, S9 4RE
Sheffield.
50 Parachute, 26 Hickmott
Road, S11 8QF Sheffield.
51 Perfection, 35-37
Middlewood Road, S6 4GW
Sheffield.
52 Perfection Hair, 37 Wolfe
Road, S6 1BT Sheffield.
53 Posh FX, 46 Middlewood
Road, S6 4HA Sheffield.
54 Preemo Beauty Salon,
54 Owlerton Green, S6 2BH
Sheffield.
55 Renegade Barbers, 49a
Burncross Road, S35 1RA
Sheffield.
56 Robert D Salon, 11a
Hillsborough Road, S6 4JL
Sheffield.
57 Rock Paper Scissors, 251
Foxhill Road, S6 1HG Sheffield.
58 Ruby’s Nails & Beauty, 16
Campo Lane, S1 2EF Sheffield.
59 Ryan Hair (2015 & 2016
Winner), 281 Hatfield House
Road, S5 6HY Sheffield.
60 Scissors, 741 Chesterfield
Road, S8 0SL Sheffield.
61 Scissor Shack, 24 Greenhill
Main Road, S8 7RD Sheffield.
62 Sheer Illusionz, 9 Furnival
Gate, S1 4HW Sheffield.
63 Short Cuts One, 132
Northern Avenue, S2 2EH
Sheffield.
64 Stylistique, 60 Burncross
Rd, S35 1SF Sheffield.
65 Sweeney 4, 290 Ecclesall
Road, S11 8PE Sheffield.
66 Taylor Taylor Nails &
Beauty, Surrey Street, S1 2LG
Sheffield.
67 Taylor’s Hair Design, 8 East
Road, S2 3PQ Sheffield.
68 The Workshop, 58
Upperthorpe Road, S6 3EB
Sheffield.
69 The Cutting Club, 1 The
Sinclair Building, 266 Glossop
Road, S10 2HS Sheffield.
70 The Cutting Mill, 101
Furness Lane, Woodhouse
Mill, S13 9XD Sheffield.
71 Toffs Hair, 177 Worksop
Road, Aston, S26 4WB
Sheffield.
72 TONI&GUY Sheffield,
52A Pinstone Street, S1 2HN
Sheffield.
73 Top Nails, 288 Ecclesall
Road, S11 8PE Sheffield.
74 Top Nail Salon, 10 Norfolk
Row, S1 2PA Sheffield.
75 Top Salon, 831 Barnsley
Road, S5 0QF Sheffield.
76 Total Restyle, 377 South
Road, S6 3TF Sheffield.
77 Twilights, 471 Barnsley
Road, S5 7AB Sheffield.
78 Twisty’s 236 London Road,
S2 4LW Sheffield.
79 UBU, 615 City Road, S2 1GP
Sheffield.
80 Unique Of Sheffield,
828 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TD
Sheffield.
81 Vanilla Hairdressing, 16
Norfolk Row, S1 2PA Sheffield.
82 Wax Inc, 1 Tudor Square,
67-69 Surrey Street, S1 2LA
Sheffield; 83 – Velour Lash
& Brow, 29 Bridge Street,
Killamarsh, S21 1AH Sheffield;
84 – Wigs & Warpaint, 11, West
One Plaza, Fitzwilliam Street,
S1 4JB Sheffield; 85 – Wolf &
Co, 423 Ecclesall Road, S11 8PG
Sheffield.