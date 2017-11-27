The search begins for our salon of the Year

Everyone wants to look good from top to toe, whether they’re at work, relaxing with friends or on a night out.

This week sees us launch our 2017 Salon of the Year competition and we need YOU, our readers, to help us to find the top hairdressing and/or beauty salon in our area.

Somewhere that’s a cut above the rest and doesn’t take you at face value. Finding a salon you can trust is crucial. Your favourite salon might provide the best blow-dries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self-tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.

Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive.

We have drawn up a shortlist of salons in the area that will compete for the title of Salon of the Year 2017.

Entries will be printed in-paper for the next two weeks, so you can then vote for your favourite to appear in the list of top finalists.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on page 44 of Monday, November 27 edition of The Star, to us, stating the full name and address of the salon you wish to vote for.

Vote for one of these:

1 Andrea’s, 424 Pitsmoor Road,

S3 9AY Sheffield.

2 Bach Barbers, 7 Market

Place, S35 2UU Sheffield.

3 Barber’s Shop, Hillsborough

Shopping Arcade, S6 4HL

Sheffield.

4 Beach Club, 436 Ecclesall Rd,

S11 8PX Sheffield.

5 Beautiful You, 1a, Madehurst

Rd, S2 3PF Sheffield.

6 Beauty Above, 26-30, Bridge

Street, S21 1AH Sheffield.

7 Beauty Above, 29 High

Street, S26 4TT Sheffield.

8 Bliss, 125 Cross Hill, S35 9YS

Sheffield.

9 Body & Face Works, 490

Ecclesall Road, S11 8PX

Sheffield.

10 Colourworks, 65 Leppings

Lane, S6 1SS Sheffield.

11 Easy Barber, 10 Sicey

Avenue, S5 6NE Sheffield.

12 Easy Barber, 305 Ecclesall

Road, S11 8NX Sheffield.

13 Elite Hair, 795 Chesterfield

Road, S8 0SQ Sheffield.

14 Emm’s Barbers, 107

Leppings Lane, S6 1SU

Sheffield.

15 Freestyles, 547 Ecclesall

Road, S11 8PR Sheffield.

16 Funky Divas Salons, 105

Pinstone Street, S1 2HJ

Sheffield.

17 Fushion, 52 Far Lane, S6 4FF

Sheffield.

18 Glam R Us, 1a, Madehurst

Rd, S2 3PF Sheffiel.

19 Gloss, 680 Chesterfield

Road, S8 0SD Sheffield.

20 Giuseppes, 9 Hickmott

Road, S11 8QF Sheffield.

21 Hair Band, 625 Ecclesall

Road, S11 8PT Sheffield.

22 Hair Bar, 9 Hillsborough

Road, S6 4JL Sheffield.

23 Hairess, 748 Ecclesall Road,

S11 8TB Sheffield.

24 Hair Office, 195 Fox Hill

Road, S6 1HF Sheffield.

25 Hair Studio, 5 Wadsley

Lane, S6 4EA Sheffield.

26 Halo Nails ( Winner 2014),

981 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TN

Sheffield.

27 Hair Workz, 12 Station

Road, S35 2XH Sheffield.

28 Harley’s Tanning & Beauty,

7-9 Station Road, S35 2XE

Sheffield.

29 Herries, 429a, Herries

Road, S5 7HF Sheffield.

30 House Creations, 95-

97, Barber Road, S10 1EB

Sheffield.

31 Hype Hair Salon, 929 - 931

Chesterfield Road, S8 0SS

Sheffield.

32 Icon Hair & Nails, 3-9

Burncross Road, S35 1SA

Sheffiel.

33 Identity Salon, 2 Stocks Hill,

S35 9YT Sheffield.

34 Jackie’s Hers & Sirs, 43

Chesterfield Rd, S8 0RL

Sheffield.

35 Just William, 10 Campo

Lane, S1 2EF Sheffield.

36 Kiss Hair Studios, 117 Lane

End, S35 2UH Sheffield.

37 L A Beauty, 17 Worksop

Road, S26 2EB Sheffield.

38 Leslie Frances

Hairdressing, 54-56 Fargate,

S1 2HE Sheffield.

39 Lew Burgin, 7 Stanwood

Avenue, S6 5HX Sheffield.

40 Katie Marie’s, 265 Southey

Green Road, S5 7QB Sheffield.

41 Little Gems, 28 Hickmott

Road, S11 8QF Sheffield.

42 M & M’s Tanning & Beauty

Salon, 2, Southey Hill, S5 8BD

Sheffield.

43 Marcel Wave, 220 Holme

Lane, S6 4JZ Sheffield.

44 Mary’s Salon, 250 Southey

Green Road, S5 7QA Sheffield.

45 MINT NAIL & BEAUTY BAR,

19 The Arcade, Meadowhall

Centre, S9 1EH Sheffield.

46 Mirror Mirror, 194-196, City

Road, S2 5HP Sheffield.

47 Monroe’s, 824 Barnsley

Road, S5 0QG Sheffield.

48 Neiche Style, 43

Middlewood Road, S6 4GW

Sheffield.

49 Orchid Hair & Beauty,

687 Staniforth Road, S9 4RE

Sheffield.

50 Parachute, 26 Hickmott

Road, S11 8QF Sheffield.

51 Perfection, 35-37

Middlewood Road, S6 4GW

Sheffield.

52 Perfection Hair, 37 Wolfe

Road, S6 1BT Sheffield.

53 Posh FX, 46 Middlewood

Road, S6 4HA Sheffield.

54 Preemo Beauty Salon,

54 Owlerton Green, S6 2BH

Sheffield.

55 Renegade Barbers, 49a

Burncross Road, S35 1RA

Sheffield.

56 Robert D Salon, 11a

Hillsborough Road, S6 4JL

Sheffield.

57 Rock Paper Scissors, 251

Foxhill Road, S6 1HG Sheffield.

58 Ruby’s Nails & Beauty, 16

Campo Lane, S1 2EF Sheffield.

59 Ryan Hair (2015 & 2016

Winner), 281 Hatfield House

Road, S5 6HY Sheffield.

60 Scissors, 741 Chesterfield

Road, S8 0SL Sheffield.

61 Scissor Shack, 24 Greenhill

Main Road, S8 7RD Sheffield.

62 Sheer Illusionz, 9 Furnival

Gate, S1 4HW Sheffield.

63 Short Cuts One, 132

Northern Avenue, S2 2EH

Sheffield.

64 Stylistique, 60 Burncross

Rd, S35 1SF Sheffield.

65 Sweeney 4, 290 Ecclesall

Road, S11 8PE Sheffield.

66 Taylor Taylor Nails &

Beauty, Surrey Street, S1 2LG

Sheffield.

67 Taylor’s Hair Design, 8 East

Road, S2 3PQ Sheffield.

68 The Workshop, 58

Upperthorpe Road, S6 3EB

Sheffield.

69 The Cutting Club, 1 The

Sinclair Building, 266 Glossop

Road, S10 2HS Sheffield.

70 The Cutting Mill, 101

Furness Lane, Woodhouse

Mill, S13 9XD Sheffield.

71 Toffs Hair, 177 Worksop

Road, Aston, S26 4WB

Sheffield.

72 TONI&GUY Sheffield,

52A Pinstone Street, S1 2HN

Sheffield.

73 Top Nails, 288 Ecclesall

Road, S11 8PE Sheffield.

74 Top Nail Salon, 10 Norfolk

Row, S1 2PA Sheffield.

75 Top Salon, 831 Barnsley

Road, S5 0QF Sheffield.

76 Total Restyle, 377 South

Road, S6 3TF Sheffield.

77 Twilights, 471 Barnsley

Road, S5 7AB Sheffield.

78 Twisty’s 236 London Road,

S2 4LW Sheffield.

79 UBU, 615 City Road, S2 1GP

Sheffield.

80 Unique Of Sheffield,

828 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TD

Sheffield.

81 Vanilla Hairdressing, 16

Norfolk Row, S1 2PA Sheffield.

82 Wax Inc, 1 Tudor Square,

67-69 Surrey Street, S1 2LA

Sheffield; 83 – Velour Lash

& Brow, 29 Bridge Street,

Killamarsh, S21 1AH Sheffield;

84 – Wigs & Warpaint, 11, West

One Plaza, Fitzwilliam Street,

S1 4JB Sheffield; 85 – Wolf &

Co, 423 Ecclesall Road, S11 8PG

Sheffield.