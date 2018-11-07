Ten Thngs To Do Today - Wednesday, November 7, 2018

The Big Swing, with live music from the Swing Town Cats, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Quiz Night, free buffet & prizes - White Lion, Heeley, 9pm .

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, How to identify stamps. Central United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Ploughman’s Lunch, Low Bradfield Village Hall, St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield, 12-2pm, ham, cheese, pickles, home made fruit pies, tea/coffee, raffle and stalls, £5 pay on door.

Workshop, Christmas Papercraft Wreath, Hobbycraft Chesterfield, Unit 10, Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield, S40 1TB, For more information and to book www.hobbycraft.co.uk

Christmas Gifts and Decorations with Charlotte Berry. A seasonally inspired course for beginners and more experienced potters where you can develop your hand building and decorative skills with projects designed to decorate your home and items designed to give away as unique and handmade gifts. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 1.30-3.30pm, (5 weeks) £79. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Sip and Fimo, Festive Fairy Doors, with Gill Cosfield, Using oven-hardening clay, participants will customise their own festive doors (with optional glitter!), ready to add a touch of magic to any decorations! Suitable for all abilities- bring your favourite tipple and glasses will be provided for a relaxed creative seasonal experience. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £23. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

The Eleventh Hour, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk