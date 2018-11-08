Ten Thngs To Do Today - Thursday, November 8, 2018

Bazooka Joe, Cubana, Leopold Squar,e Sheffield, S1, 9pm, free admission.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, World War 2 Channel Islands Occupation. Central United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Historical Association, Sheffield Branch, Reminiscences of World War I, a members evening. Advanced notice must be directed to Mike Clarke re content. (People can contribute and/or listen), The Lecture Theatre, Grayson Building, Birkdale School, Oakholme Road, Sheffield, S10 3DH, 7.30pm. Annual Membership £15 or £5 per lecture. New members welcome. Follow us on Facebook.

Epilepsy Action Sheffield Branch Meeting, people affected by epilepsy can meet, find mutual support and basic advice about epilepsy. Open to all people affected by or interested in epilepsy. Stress management and Epilepsy. A talk by Jayne Acraman and Clare Donnelly, Specialist Psychotherapists, Neurology Psychotherapy Service, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield. They will cover some general guidance on stress management and its importance to managing epilepsy, together with some pointers as to where further help can be found if people wish to take things further. This will be relevant to both patients and carers. Being a carer of someone with epilepsy can itself be stressful. Stress is a known trigger factor for some people’s seizures. Knowing how to mitigate stressful situations can, therefore, sometimes prevent seizures. We cannot avoid stressful situations entirely, they are part of natural life. However, how we cope with them can make a lot of difference to our quality of life and that of those around us. There will also be a question and answer session. There will be time to chat, individually and/or as a group and ask questions. All welcome. Quaker Meeting House, 10 St James' Street, Sheffield, S1 2EW, 7.30-9pm. Disabled access. Free, but donations welcome - £1 suggested. Contact: Duncan 0114 235 2197, David 0114 230 2151, Maureen 0114 296 7892 or email info@epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk www.epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk

The Art of Watercolour, with John Kerr, Traverse the fascinating world of watercolour, including introductions to still life and landscape, this might be the course for you! You will explore materials, techniques, colour, drawing, perspective, and come away with a wealth of new knowledge whether you are a complete beginner, or looking to develop your skills further. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 1-3pm, £84. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Winter Hares and Foxes in Pastel, Create a gorgeous piece of art using either a hare or fox as the subject, learning how to use oil pastels to create blended and textural effects, ideal for fur and snow! You will have a choice of wintery images to work from, and lots of opportunity to discover how versatile oil pastels can be whilst creating! Suitable for beginners and improvers. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-4pm, £45. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk