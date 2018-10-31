Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, October 31, 2018

The Big Swing, with live music from Phil Johnson backed by Pierro Tucci, Chris Walker and John Watterson, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Dave Angel, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm, free admission.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

Pop-Up Cinema, The Witches, doors 3.30pm, start 5pm, The Shining, doors 7.15pm start 8.45pm. Kenwood Hall Hotel, Sheffield, tkts £15/£13/£10, tel. www.thevillagegreenevents.co.uk

Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, Halloween Ghost Walk and Scary stories on the Common with the Werewolf of Wadsley, meet at 6pm at Rural Lane Car park. Prize for best fancy dress, children please bring an adult. Walk takes around 1.5 hours and is circular so you can return to car park at any time. It will be dark on the common, and the walk goes over uneven ground. Tel. 2335331.

Half-Term: Discovery Days: Circus – Celebration, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm, £2 suggested donation, just turn up.



Fright Night, Bolsover Castle, 6-9.30pm, last admission 9pm. Fright Night will follow a path through the castle grounds inspired by the Great Plague of 1666 take in parts of the castle that was once voted Scariest English Heritage Site. Halloween fancy dress is encouraged. English Heritage member, adult £8, child £4, family £20. Adult £13, Child, 5-17 £7. Family £34. Tickets can be purchased by calling our dedicated Ticket Sales Team tel. 0370 333 1181 or by purchasing them at Bolsover Castle on the day. www.english-heritage.org.uk



Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm & 6-9pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, Tel. 01246 345222, www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk