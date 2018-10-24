Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, October 24, 2018

The Big Swing, with live music from Bob Ludlam Band, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Dave Angel, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, from 8pm, free admission.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

The 12 Makes of Christmas, Free Kids’ Craft Club Slime Workshop, Hobbycraft Chesterfield, Unit 10, Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield, S40 1TB, For more information and to book www.hobbycraft.co.uk/12makes

Ruskin Museum Makeover, at Meersbrook Hall, open to the public for a week of free events and activities for adults and children to find out about the life and legacy of the Ruskin Museum at Meersbrook Hall (1890-1953). No booking required for any events, just turn up. Meersbrook Hall is accessed via the upper entrance to Meersbrook Park on Brook Road, S8 9FL. More details at www.ruskininsheffield.com

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm & 6-9pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Crafty Club, in Meersbrook: Want to learn a new craft or share your skills? Card making, crochet, knitting and jewellery making plus more. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 11-2pm. Please book by calling Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070.

Firth Park Visually Impaired Support Group, Pavillion Building, The Bowling Green, Firth Park, Firth Park Road, Sheffield, S5 6HH, 10-1pm. There is free refreshments cake friendship and support also information. The group is open to vips carers family and friends. We would be delighted if you can join us on the day. For further information tel. 0114 2722757.

The Happiest Days of Your Life, by John Dighton presented by Grenoside and Birley Carr players, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, S35 8PR, 7.30pm. Tickets adults £7, children £5, tel. 0114 2460522.