Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Steve Delaney, West 10, Fulwood Road, 8.30pm, free entry.

WagonWheel Presents, Rachel Harrington, opening the show will be Boss Caine. The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, doors 7.45pm, tkts £12 otd, £10 adv. from www.wegottickets.com/event/443305 and the venue.

Quiz Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Sheffield Photographic Society, A first visit to Sheffield PS by naturalist and photographer Bob Brind-Surch who runs safaris to East Africa through his company Natures Photos. Bob will give us his talk on “Macro Photography”. (DP), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt start, visitors welcome £4.

Evening Pottery, For the complete beginner, this course explores the basics of hand-built ceramics through a variety of techniques and intricate decorating practices. You will learn to manipulate clay to come away with several beautiful and personal hand-formed pieces reflecting an understanding of the basic elements of pottery and a foundation of craftsmanship to explore further in later classes. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-9pm. For more information and to book tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Circus: Oh, Susannah! Performance & Talk, Weston Park Museum, 6-8pm, £6, book in advance via museums-sheffield.org.uk/shop / call 0114 2782647.

Half Term: Museum Mystery Tour, Weston Park Museum, 11.30am, £2 suggested donation. Sign up on the day.

Half Term Holiday Activities, for children aged 8 years and over held at Firth Park Academy in the Sports Hall, Bellhouse Road entrance, 10-3pm, £5/7. Children must bring their own packed lunch and a drink. Choose from baking, dance or multi-sports. For more information contact Melissa Lightfoot tel. 0114 3491291 or email m.lightfoot@firthpark.sheffield.sch.uk

Rock ‘n’ Roll Dreams Came True, Meat Loaf The Show, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £23.70, £22.70 conc. Tel. 01246 345222, www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The HandleBards, present: Brilliantly Bonkers Half Term Workshops, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, 10-4pm, cost £120, suitable for 11-15 year olds. Info. www.handlebards.com