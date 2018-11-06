Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, November 6, 2018

WagonWheel Presents, Otis Gibbs, opening the show will be Paul McClure, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, doors 7.45pm, tkts £13 otd, £11 adv. from the venue (12-6pm) and www.wegottickets.com/event/444583

Quiz Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Members’ Print Competition - Round 2. Judged by Stephen Dean LRPS of Pontefract Camera Club. (P), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors welcome £4.

Ploughman’s Lunch, Low Bradfield Village Hall, St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield, 12-2pm, ham, cheese, pickles, home made fruit pies, tea/coffee, raffle and stalls, £5 pay on door.

Evening Pottery, For the complete beginner, this course explores the basics of hand-built ceramics through a variety of techniques and intricate decorating practices. You will learn to manipulate clay to come away with several beautiful and personal hand-formed pieces reflecting an understanding of the basic elements of pottery and a foundation of craftsmanship to explore further in later classes. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-9pm. For more information and to book tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Historical Association, Sheffield Branch, Who was Thomas Becket? a lecture by Dr. Danica Summerline (University of Sheffield), Lecture Theatre, Grayson Building, Birkdale School, Oakholme Road, Sheffield, S10 3DH, 7.30pm. Annual Membership £15 or £5 per lecture. New members welcome. Follow us on Facebook.

How to paint Landscapes, with Mark Beachell, Using primarily acrylics, but with plenty of opportunity to explore pastel, gouache, watercolour and more, Mark will introduce you to the techniques employed by Turner, David Hockney, the Impressionists and local artists alike, whilst considering how these methods could be used to evoke the beautiful landscapes around Sheffield. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £84. For more information and to book tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Drawing Techniques, with Flora Menager, Suitable for beginners and intermediate students looking to improve their skills, participants will learn the tips and tricks necessary to develop their own style and gain confidence in the drawing process. You will have the opportunity to experiment with different media such as charcoal, pencil and pastel whilst trying out techniques in composition, colour, shading and mark making. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £98. For more information and to book tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Snack and Chat, meeting, consists of a light lunch being served of soup, bread roll and pudding and tea/coffee, £2.20. Stanwood Methodist Church, Stanwood Drive, S6 5HZ, 12-1.30pm, everyone is welcome.

The Eleventh Hour, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield. For tickets and further details tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk