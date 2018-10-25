Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, October 25, 2018

Vinyl Night, Buy, listen to and swap vinyl’s old and new, The Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

CubaVida, headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan, Fusion Inusual, fronted by Sophie Henderson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, The East Cleveland Klondike. Central United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Sheffield Photographic Society, A lecture by Terry Donnelly FRPS FSWPP FBPE MPAGB EFIAP. Terry is an accredited Premier League photographer and will talk about his photography and the use of Sony mirrorless cameras, explaining the technological advancements made with plenty of examples. Terry will also show images he has used for distinction awards and personal projects. This is a Sony sponsored event with a representative from Sony plus a staff member from Jessops Cameras in attendance. Greenhill Methodist Church, Large Hall, School Lane, Sheffield, S8 7RL, 7.15pm for 7.30pm, visitors welcome, £3.

Historical Association, Sheffield Branch, Sixth Form Debate - Sheffield Heat of the Great Debate, The Lecture Theatre, Grayson Building, Birkdale School, Oakholme Rd., Sheffield, S10 3DH,5pm.

Much Ado About Nothing, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, £12, £10 conc. £8 child. Box Office, tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Dave Spikey, Juggling on a Motorbike, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £22.70, Tel. 01246 345222, www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Happiest Days of Your Life, by John Dighton presented by Grenoside and Birley Carr players, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenosid,e S35 8PR, 7.30pm. Tickets adults £7, children £5, tel. 0114 2460522.