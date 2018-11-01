Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, November 1, 2018

Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz Club, Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

Cocktails, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4pm onwards.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

Matlock Railway Club, Nottingham to Melton Railway, speaker Colin Aldworth, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm. Non members welcome, details tel. 07900244913.

Craft Lab Macramé Workshop, S1 Artspace, 6.30-8.30pm, £12, Limited places. Booking essential. www.s1artspace.org

Discovery Day, Circus – Celebration, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm, £2 suggested donation, just turn up.

Death Cafe, Millenium Gallery, Sheffield, S1, 12-2pm, free, donations welcome.

Dementia Cafe, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10-12pm, £2 includes refreshments, details tel. 0114 2838692.

Tabletop Storytelling Club, join us for a day of creativity, story telling, role-playing action and teamwork at our Tabletop Storytelling Holiday Club. Have a child who spends their days playing video games or in front of their computer? With our tabletop storytelling sessions we use role playing systems like Dungeon and Dragons to engage young peoples minds in creative, and social ways while still having the appeal of the adventures and stories that can be found in the world of film and games. Ages 13+. Burton Street Foundations, 57 Burton Street, Sheffield, S6 2HH, 9-3pm, £24. Book online at: www.amindapart.org.uk/holiday-club

Sigma, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, £13, £11 conc. £8 child. Box Office, tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk