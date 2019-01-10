 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 10, 2019

Monthly Music Quiz, The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, 9.15pm start. General music quiz, picture quiz and intro’s round, £20 bar tab and other prizes.

Jack T Harper, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Student Unsigned Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Matlock Railway Club, topic British Steam Disasters/aWorld Steam Power, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm, non members welcome, details tel. 07900 244 913.

Sheffield Philatelic Society, Members Night - Countries beginning with I, Q or T. United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Epilepsy Action Sheffield Branch Meeting, where people affected by epilepsy can meet, find mutual support and basic advice about epilepsy. Open to all people affected by or interested in epilepsy. Tonight’s meeting includes a brief talk and demonstration of reflexology by Sally Marshall. Sally is a locally based qualified practitioner, with a diploma from the International Institute of Reflexology and is a Member of the Association of Reflexologists. A reflexologist is an alternative treatment specialist that assists patients in the treatment of various medical conditions with the use of reflexology or applying force to a body part. It focuses on the application of pressure on the hands, feet, ears and other parts of the body to reduce pain, increase blood circulation, reduce inflammation and to reduce stress and anxiety. It is not a treatment for epilepsy but can help manage stress which can be a contributing factor to various illnesses. There will be time to chat, individually and/or as a group and ask questions. Quaker Meeting House, 10 St James' Street, Sheffield, S1 2EW, 7-9pm. All welcome. Disabled access. Free, but donations welcome, £1 suggested. Contact: Duncan tel. 0114 2352197, David tel. 0114 2302151, Maureen tel. 0114 2967892 or email info@epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk www.epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk

Inspired by Clarice Cliff’s Ceramics, with Amanda Packham, Explore the world of Clarice Cliff’s Ceramics Her work was an explosion of colour and form she worked from the 1920’s to the 1960’s. In this short course you will produce work based on the styles, patterns and colours of her most famous bizarre range and others. Construct and hand colour bespoke pieces using the slab technique and underglazes. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ,11-1pm, £84. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Local History, Know Your Sheffield, A 10 week course to introduce Sheffield history through the industrial revolution to the present. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL. Cost from free-£70. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

The Sleeping Beauty, Moscow City Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. Wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Kiss Me, Kate, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, 7.15pm, tkts from £15, tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk