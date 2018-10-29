Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, October 29, 2018

Paul Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.

Philosophy Café – Moral Sentiments, Millennium Gallery, 7-8pm, free, donations welcome. Book in advance via museums-sheffield.org.uk/shop / call 0114 2782647or just turn up.

Half Term Holiday Activities, for children aged 8 years and over held at Firth Park Academy in the Sports Hall, Bellhouse Road entrance, 10-3pm, £5/7. Children must bring their own packed lunch and a drink. Choose from baking, dance or multi-sports. For more information contact Melissa Lightfoot tel. 0114 3491291 or email m.lightfoot@firthpark.sheffield.sch.uk

Annual Exhibition And Sale, Kiveton Park And District Art Group, Kiveton and Wales Village Hall, Kiveton Park, S26 5RG, 10-4pm, free entry with plenty of parking and facilities for the disabled. A wide range of original art will be displayed with many items for sale, at bargain prices. There will also be a sale of previously loved art materials. Also on show will be a commemorative display for the Centenary of the end of WW1 and visitors will be invited to draw or paint their own poppies to add to the exhibition. Children are particularly encouraged to partake of this activity and all materials will be provided. The group’s new 2019 Calendar, made up from original paintings of local places by group members. An ideal Christmas present, at only £5 each, from which a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support will be made.Friday’s event will coincide with a Coffee Morning and Afternoon Tea, at the Hall, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.



Fright Night, Bolsover Castle, 6-9.30pm, last admission 9pm. Fright Night will follow a path through the castle grounds inspired by the Great Plague of 1666 take in parts of the castle that was once voted Scariest English Heritage Site. Halloween fancy dress is encouraged. English Heritage member, adult £8, child £4, family £20. Adult £13, Child, 5-17 £7. Family £34. Tickets can be purchased by calling our dedicated Ticket Sales Team tel. 0370 333 1181 or by purchasing them at Bolsover Castle on the day. www.english-heritage.org.uk

That’ll Be the Day, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £28.20, Tel. 01246 345222, www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk



The HandleBards, present: Brilliantly Bonkers Half Term Workshops, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, 10-4pm, cost £120, suitable for 11-15 year olds. Info. www.handlebards.com