Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, October 26, 2018

Vindictive, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Steve Delaney, The Three Merry Lads, Redmires Road, 8.30pm, free entry.

Big City, Rockin Rhythm & Blues, The Fat Cat, Alma St, S3, 8pm, free admission.

Born To Destruct, Punk band who are “the only band playing destruction rock n roll”, The Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Luisa Omielan, Politics for Bitches, O2 Academy, Sheffield. Tickets starting from £12, available from www.iloveluisa.com or ticketmaster.co.uk

Jeremy hardy Live, Bakewell Town Hall, tel. 01629 810152. www.bakewelltownhall.co.uk

The 12 Makes of Christmas, Free Kids’ Craft Club Slime Workshop, Hobbycraft Chesterfield, Unit 10, Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield, S40 1TB, For more information and to book www.hobbycraft.co.uk/12makes

Pete Firman, Marvels, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, 14+, £16, £14 conc. Box office: tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Grin And Tonic Comedy Club, Christian Reilly, Tom Wrigglesworth, Tom King, Sarah Louise Keegan, Anthony J. Brown, Rotherham Civic Theatre, Catherine Street, Rotherham, S65 1EB, 8pm start. £11/10. Box Office tel. 01709 823621.

The Happiest Days of Your Life, by John Dighton presented by Grenoside and Birley Carr players, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenosid,e S35 8PR, 7.30pm. Tickets adults £7, children £5, tel. 0114 2460522.