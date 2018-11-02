Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, November 2, 2018

The Tom McConville Band, The Beehive Folk Club, Harthill, 8pm, tickets £10. For info. Peter Garratt, tel. 01142352850 or garratt-p@sky.com

Big City Rockin, Rhythm & Blues, The Old Hall, Hope, 9pm, free admission.

Hillbilly Cats, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Tin Man,The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 9pm, free entry.

St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield, Poppy Illumination of the outside of the church, in remembrance of 1918. In aid of Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes and St Nicholas’ Church. 5.25pm, gun salute, 5.30pm switch on, 6pm opening service with the Bishop of Sheffield, 7pm, church bells, 9.30pm switch off.

Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts), presents: Escaping has Ceased to be a Sport. Betty Merrick presents the published WW2 memoirs of her father, Frank Unwin, including his experiences when sheltered by peasant folk in Tuscany and how it gave her family their lifelong love of Italy. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm, admission £3 non-members. Further information: tel. 01709 370895.

Discovery Day, Moody Mark Making, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, S1, 12-3pm, £2 suggested donation, just turn up.

Halloween Late, The Science of Science Fiction, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, S1, 7.30-10.30pm, recommended donation £3, just turn up, age 18+.

Rachael Mcshane & The Cartographers, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm. Box office: tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

The Dreamboys, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 8pm, tkts £23.20-£30.20, Tel. 01246 345222, www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk