TECH TALK: RevoNext RX8 Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones

It's the RX8 I'm taking a look at today. No, not the flash Mazda car unfortunately, but something just as sporty, sleek and design-inspired.

It's the RevoNext RX8 dual driver in-ear earphones, which I got in an appealing transparent teal-blue colour but which also come in red, black and grey.

RevoNext RX8 Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones in black

After taking them out of their box I first had the dilemma of which way each of the detachable cable's two pins fit into each earphone, before common sense prevailed.

The male ends of each cable have an 'L' and a 'R' which obviously go to the outside and a corresponding L and R on each earphone ends the mystery. (Note to self: find out what 'Please read the manual before first using' means).

What I liked about these earphones is that they fit flush with the ear. Often earphones hurt when you put the side of your head against a cushion or pillow, but these allow you to listen to your music comfortably while lying in bed or side-on on the sofa.

The RX8 earphones feature one dynamic driver and one balanced armature to deliver a superior sound quality and are ergonomically designed with a streamlined semi-transparent sound chamber and a professional shell of polymer polycarbonate to fit naturally in the ear canal.

RevoNext RX8 Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones in red

The RX8 has been developed with a high-gloss and high-smooth UV-curable varnish hardening treatment and offer a changeable line design, using 3.5mm anti-oxidation nickel-plated connector and 0.78mm 2-pin plug detachable HIFI high-end audio cable further enhancing the sound quality and personalisation options.

Inside, the RX8 have one dynamic driver and one balanced armature, and deliver rich and deep but not booming base and more than acceptable mid and treble ranges.

If your phone doesn't have a 3.5mm jack connection, RevoNext are due to launch a Bluetooth cable which simply slots in where the two-pin detachable audio cable would fit to ensure the RX8’s are futureproof.

A high quality and durable set of earphones at a reasonable price in my opinion, available with and without mic, from Amazon for £22.99 and £21.99 respectively, and also from the RevoNext website.

RevoNext RX8 Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones in grey

Product Details

RevoNext Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones RN-RX8

Features:

Type: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wired

Cable Length: 125cm±2cm

Sensitivity: 105dB

Impedance: 25Ω

Frequency Range: 7Hz-40KHz

Plug Type: 3.5mm L Plug

Pin Type: 0.78mm

Weight: 20g



Package include:

1 x Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones

3 x Silicone Ear Tips(3 Pairs)

1 x 3.5MM 0.78mm 2 pin Detachable Hifi Audio Cable

1 x User Manual

The RevoNext RX8 Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones fit snugly and flat with the ears