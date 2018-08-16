TECH TALK: Mixcder E8 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

You've been there. In a gym, 'listening' to your own music but then the dull thudding monotonous beat of the gym's own music feed interrupts your Nolans...I mean Killers track.

Or maybe you're on a train, or in a waiting room, on a flight, or walking down your noisy busy high street. The list is endless, and you don't want to turn up your music too much for fear of busting your eardrum or getting a tutting from your irritated neighbour being put off his crossword (in a gym?) by the music bleed.

The Mixcder E8 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Introducing the E8 headphones from Mixcder, the US global audio specialist. These feature the company's latest advancements in ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) technology to deliver superior noise-cancelling performance and audio quality, along with improved wireless convenience. Tarzan can be yodelling in the next room and you won't hear a thing.

The sleek, all-black design of the E8 and premium, soft foam pads combine style with comfort to be a great accessory for travellers, commuters, flyers, walkers and gym users alike.

The rechargeable battery provides 18 hours playtime without ANC and 16 hours with it on per charge when you listen wirelessly and freely, or, with the included audio cable, it plays music with ANC for 40 hours. Recharging takes about two hours via the included micro USB (5V/1A) cable.

A handy switch on the headphone lets you come out of ANC mode, which will also give your headphones that extra two hours of wireless time before recharging.

Active Noise Cancelling blocks external noises to improve your listening experience.

I found the headphones to be extremely comfortable and, with the ANC, you become at one with your music more. Exceptional sound quality is delivered through customised 40mm drivers for clean, clear and rich sound with great detail without being disturbed by noise. And like most bluetooth headsets you can make and answer mobile calls.

The rotatable, extendable and swivelable (made that one up) design make for a comfortable fit. The earcups swivel flat for easy packing in the supplied natty black carrying case. While relatively lightweight, the headphones feel robust and the build quality looks exceptional.

One thing to mention is that they are snug and warm, so while I mentioned they could be used at the gym, they might not be the best thing to wear in summer. Sweaty ears, not nice.

Included in the pack are the Mixcder E8 Wireless ANC headphones, 3.5mm audio cable, charging cable, carrying case, user's manual, and a 12-month warranty, lifetime support and customer service.

The E8 headphones fold away neatly into their stylish carry case.

The Mixcder E8 headphones are available in the UK for £59.99 from Amazon.