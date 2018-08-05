TECH TALK: Iceworks 5000 and 7000 Power Chargers

Hey, I might write a tech column but every now and again I get exposed as a bit of a Northern Luddite.

The reason? I was sent the latest power bank from Iceworks - the 7000 - not realising this has a USB-C connection, while my humble communicator is of the more common micro USB-B type.

The Iceworks 7000mAh has USB-C connectivity for the latest range of mobile devices

No matter. The kind people at Iceworks kindly agreed to send me the version that fits mine - the 5000mAh- and so we'll tackle both, and in doing so cover all your charging needs depending on which phone you have.

So starting with the Iceworks 5000 mAh, this is a super slim (only 8mm) portable charger in a storm grey colour which, though made out of hard plastic, feels very sturdy and has a metallic feel to it.

It comes complete with a USB to micro USB cable to charge it up via your phone adaptor or a computer, and two inbuilt output cables with micro-USB-B and Apple-certified Lightning connectors that pull out and fold away neatly into the device's sides, thus removing the need for extra cables.

Charging the device probably takes roughly 4-5 hours depending on your charger.

The 5000 is only 8mm thick.

Once full (four small blue LEDs indicate 25, 50, 75 and 100% charge levels) the power bank will provide some 150% extra charge for your Android or probably enough to fully charge your iPhone twice.

As well as being super slim it's also about the same size as many phones so fits snugly under your device while charging. A nice little carry bag comes with the device too, and its overall phone-size slimness means it fits effortlessly into a bag or purse without bulking it out.

ICEWORKS 5000 FACTFILE:

DIMENSIONS: 8mm x 134mm x 67mm.

Four LEDs light up on the 5000 to indicate charging status.

COMPATIBILITY: Over 150% extra battery life for most phones, including Alcatel, Asus, Blackview, Blackberry, BLU, Cat, Cubot, Creev, Doogee, Doro, Elephone, HTC, Huawei, Leagoo, Lenovo, LG, OnePlus One, Oukitel, Meizu, Microsoft, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung, Sony, ZTE. APPLE models: iPhone 5, 5C, SE, 6, 6S, 6Plus, 7, 7Plus. Check your smartphone's user manual for confirmation.

Like its older brother, the Iceworks 7000 is slightly larger but is also only 8mm thick and has four LEDs though these are more minimalist, and the device is finished in matt black.

Again the product feels very robust and it too takes about 4-5 hours to recharge depending on your charging device/adaptor rating, but it supports passthrough charging, so you can charge both it and a connected device from a single plug.

Its superior 7000 mAh allows for extra charging and the manufacturer states it will provide 150-200% extra charge for devices.

The 7000 has a nice sturdy feel and a stylish matt black finish.

It too has an inbuilt charging cable for USB-C devices, so it will charge compatible phones including the Samsung Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2, Huawei Mate 10 and more (Note: Not compatible with iPhone) and also comes with a stylish black mesh cary bag.

ICEWORKS 7000 FACTFILE:

DIMENSIONS: 8mm x 155mm x 78mm

LATEST TECHNOLOGY - Up to 3A Input & Output, Supports Charging 2 Devices Simultaneously, Pass-Through Charging. Safety specs: Over-Charge, Over-Heating, Over-Current, Short-Circuit Protection. Box includes USB-C Cable and Carry Case.

Full instructions come with both phones.

Very stylish, sturdy, powerful and state-of the-art power chargers and, as I write, the Iceworks 5000mAh is available for £23.95 and the Iceworks 7000mAh for £19.95 from Amazon. For the latter you'll just need to add something extra to your order to get the free delivery over £20 offer!

The 7000's slim dimensions are similar to many current mobile phones allowing it to slip into a ba or purse easily

The USB-C cable fits snugly into the side of the 7000.