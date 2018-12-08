TECH TALK: Hër On-Ear Bluetooth Stereo Headphones

It's always difficult reviewing something designed for women when you're a man.

But luckily my wife was able to test out the Hër On-Ear Bluetooth Stereo Headphones and relay her feedback to me.

Hr On-Ear Bluetooth Stereo Headphones

Given their soft, chic and definitely feminine appearance there was no way I was going to test them out upstairs, dancing around the bedroom in a silk kimono, singing into a hairbrush. It was never going to happen. No way Jose. Not in a million years...

Anyway, the Hër headphones are a statement item, combining technology with contemporary design, the nude and beige colours able to complement any outfit. The matte metal and soft leather are high quality whilst remaining incredibly lightweight at just 200g and easy to store in the supplied linen bag when on the go. The extra soft ear cushions provide an incredibly comfortable fit and the frame can be adjusted to fit all head shapes so they can be worn with ease on long flights, commutes or to drown out distractions when working out.

A built-in microphone makes it easy to answer calls with Hër. There is no need to dig around a handbag for a mobile phone as the buttons can be used to answer or reject calls. This feature can be used not only for phone calls but also for music so the headphones can be paused with ease.

Easy to set up with Bluetooth 4.1, they allow for full freedom of movement whether at the gym, at home or traveling with at least a 10m range. However, if the battery does run out, the headphones can also be used with the included standard jack cable so no need to worry if the battery is running low. The headphones offer a 23 hour talk time, 21 hour playback time after no more than three hours charging.

Hr On-Ear Bluetooth Stereo Headphones

The headphones sound great too. There's a razor-sharp sound, with distinct top-end frequencies, sold mid-ranges and plenty of bass oomph

The name Hër combines the English pronoun ‘her’ with the German ‘hör’, the imperative of ‘to hear’ demonstrating the amalgamation of the headphones’ feminine style with a strong focus on sound quality. The company aim to bring a headphone to market that is stylish as well as being actively committed to gender equality and the empowerment of women. The use of their hashtag #hearher aims to make women heard more worldwide with, at least 3% of the profits made, donated to the German Committee for UN Women.

The Hër on-ear Bluetooth headphones are available to buy from www.hear-her.com and will soon be available in Selfridges for £99.99.

SPECIFICATIONS

Hr On-Ear Bluetooth Stereo Headphones

Bluetooth version: 4.1

Bluetooth profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, APTX, HSP, HFP

Talk time: at least 23h

Playback time: at least 21h

Hr On-Ear Bluetooth Stereo Headphones come with their own carrying bag and 3.3.5mm jack cable

Stand-by time: 840h

Charging time: 2 – 3h

Wireless range: at least 10m

Impedance: 64Ohm

Sound pressure level: 102 ± 3dB at 1kHz 1mW/IEC318

Total harmonic distortion: < 5%

Hr On-Ear Bluetooth Stereo Headphones

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20KHz

Power supply: 5V (integrated Li-ion battery)

Materials: leather, metal, synthetic

Weight: 0.2kg

EAN: 4260416830646

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

USB charging cable

3.5mm jack cable (120mm)

canvas carrying bag

Instruction manual