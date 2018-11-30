TECH TALK: Brainwavz IEM ZETA Earphones

Have your say

These distinctive in-ear monitors boast big sound for a small price.

For this test, I swapped over from a more expensive pair and could barely tell the difference.

Brainwavz IEM ZETA Earphones

The ZETA's have clear top-end frequencies, hold the mid-range well, while accentuating plenty of thump to the bass.

Angular earbuds look slightly unconventional but are made from 100% premium quality silicon and fit very comfortably.

The copper cable has been upgraded and a gold-plated jack ensures solid connectivity.

Complete with in-line remote control and microphone, they are compatible with voice calls and media control on phones or other mobile devices.

The ZETA’s support a TRRS connector and are compatible with Apple and Android devices.

In summary, you can't go wrong for the price.

Cost: £15

What's in the box: Ear tips in choice of three sizes; Velcro tie; shirt clip; additional seals

Visit: www.brainwavzaudio.com/blogs/news/zeta-new-earphones-big-sound-small-price