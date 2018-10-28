TECH TALK: Brainwavz Blu 300 wireless sports earphones

SO you're on the treadmill, your wired earphones plugged into your phone. The right arm comes up...wham! you've unplugged yourself and in my case sent your phone hurtling onto the tread of your startled treadmill neighbour.

So the next time, you decide to thread the cable through your top and out through the arm to avoid this. Then - and it gets graphic here - you are greeted with the slimy sweat covered cable post workout. Dilemma.

Brainwavz Blu 300 wireless sports earphones

But now there are bluetooth headphones, and the Brainwavz BLU 300 are ones specifically designed for sports users. Why? Because the earphones boast an angled earbud with micro suede ear pads to ensure a snug fit in the ear canal when running or working out ensuring there is no risk of them falling out. They are also water resistant to IPX7 rating so there are now no excuses to exercise whatever the weather. Whether you’ve worked up a sweat or caught in a downpour, users can rest assured that the BLU 300 will continue to function.

The BLU 300 are equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 for superb audio quality and give a convenient 10 metre range from the listening device. They are excellent for noise isolation, blocking out the world around to provide focus to those exercising. If users wish to take an important call, skip a song or turn the volume up or down, the earphones also feature in-line controls with simple and precise tactile buttons so there is no need to scramble around searching for a mobile.

For long runs or exercise sessions, the BLU 300 offers 6-8 hours of continuous audio playback, 250 hours of standby and can be fully charged in under two hours. Enough battery life even for the walk home after the gym or work.

Brainwavz’s confidence in the build quality and performance of the BLU 300 is clearly shown as it will also be covered in a new premium warranty. Should the BLU 300 stop working for any reason (other than damages caused by a user) within the first 12 months after it was purchased, it will be replaced for a new unit.

Another feature which impressed me were the magnets on the earphones, allowing you to 'clip' the phones around your neck when not in use up until the time you wish to take them off. Prior to the Blu 300 I had a birthday present pair by a rival manufacturer which did the job, but I was exasperated that the magnets were so weak they came apart with only the slightest of movements and increased the risk of my losing them if I wasn't vigilant.

Not so with the Blu 300s which have a reassuringly strong attraction and you can 'clip' them with confidence.

What's in the box?

- Brainwavz Blu 300 wireless sports earphones with micro suede earpads

The Blu 300s have an eight-hour battery with quick charge

- Mini usb charging cable

- Replacement ear buds

Sound quality is excellent - as I have attested to before with other Brainwavz audio equipment - with a powerful bass sound and crystal clear upper range, and are good value at $39.50 (£30.78 at time of writing) with free shipping from www.brainwavzaudio.com

The Blu 300s have a strong magnetic attraction to clip together when not in use.

The Blu 300s will stop the music if you receive a call and allow you to control the conversation via the media and volume buttons.

The Brainwavz Blu 300s are water resistant to IPX7 rating