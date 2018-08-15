TECH TALK: Blinkers Smart Lighting System

Cycling to work in a hilly city means I often have to do several things at once - usually when I've got to turn a corner on an incline.

I always give a hand signal before a corner, but I can't keep it up while I brake, gear down and steer into the turn. Which means I have to trust to luck that the car drivers have seen my early signal. Which sometimes makes me feel less than safe.

Blinkers Smart Lighting System

But with the Blinkers indicators, I feel a lot more reassured.

The winking amber lights aren't designed to replace hand signals, but using the Blinkers makes me more confident that drivers still know which way I intend to go after I put both hands on the bar to brakes and change gears.

And there are plenty of other positives about the Blinkers.

Fitting both front and rear mounts was simple, and the lights are easy to plug in and take off thanks to a magnetic fitting.

Blinkers Smart Lighting System

The lights are activated with buttons on a wireless control pad that can be fastened to the handle bars. The LEDs operate in a pattern that makes the indicator lights move towards the direction I'm turning (see the tech specs at www.blinkers.bike/technology-1/). I've seen drivers' eyes looking towards the indicators so I know the amber lights are bright enough even during the day.

Additionally, the Blinkers have built-in white and red lights that can flash or shine static.

In the rear unit there is also a motion sensitive brake light, but I haven't been see this in action, for obvious reasons!

The batteries hold more than enough charge for a week or two of commuting.

Blinkers Smart Lighting System

The standard rear mount fastens under the seat, which means I can't use the Blinkers with a bag strapped to the top of my pannier rack - but a rack mount is available.

The only drawback is that, as I am not a child of the smartphone generation, my thumbs sometimes fail to make contact with the button properly. But this old dog probably just needs to learn a new trick - unless the manufacturer decides to offer a toggle-switch as well as the button option!

So all in all, a very good way to feel safer on urban roads.

Prices range from Euro 99 - 199, available from several places including the Blinkers website at www.blinkers.bike

Blinkers Smart Lighting System