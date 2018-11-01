Stay in the village where the 13th Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker grew up - it's even got a TARDIS

With Doctor Who mania sweeping the nation, there’s no better time to follow in the footsteps of the first female Doctor and book a getaway to the place the leading star grew up - ‘Hoodezfield’.

From the Tardis sitting outside the local butcher’s shop, which Jodie Whittaker’s Dad helped to build, to the pub where the star herself is thought to enjoy a drink, Whovians can follow in the footsteps of the Time Lord herself, with a holiday in the village of Skelmanthorpe.

For more information or to book, visit www.cottages.com or call 0345 498 6900.

* Mullion Cottage – Skelmanthorpe, Yorkshire

Mullion Cottage is a charming holiday home set in the village of Skelmanthorpe, which is the place where new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, grew up. The area is perfect for hikers with plenty of walking trails on the property’s doorstep, as well as offering the opportunity to enjoy a spot of golf or fishing. The popular attractions of the National Coal Mining Museum and Yorkshire Sculpture Park are also a short distance away, making it the ideal place to holiday like the Time Lord.

PRICE: £243 (£17.35pppn) for seven nights’ self-catered accommodation arriving November 24, 2018. Sleeps two in one bedroom.