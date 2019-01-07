Sheffield women’s choir appeals for new members

Sheffield’s most established women’s acapella chorus is appealing for new members to join.

2018 was quite a year for Sheffield Harmony with the group achieving a bronze medal in a top international competition hosted by the Spanish Association of Barbershop Singers.

The group also celebrated its 40th birthday and welcomed new Chorus Director, Rosalind Kipps who has a proven track record in directing, coaching and performing with some of the most successful four-part harmony choruses and quartets in the country.

The group is hoping to start the new year with a bang by attracting new members.

Speaking about the group public relations officer Carole Hall said: “We are now really excited about what 2019 has in store.

“If you are looking for a new challenge for 2019 joining us could change your life for the better.

“Feel free to visit any of our Monday night rehearsals which are held at High Storrs School, Sheffield S11 7LH from 7.30pm to 10pm.

“We particularly love to use our enjoyment of singing to raise money for charity. Our Charity of the Year is Sheffield Young Carers who support children and young people throughout Sheffield who care for one or more family members who have disabilities, long-term physical illnesses, mental health difficulties and/or a problem with drugs or alcohol.”

Ros presented Katy Borland, the project’s Director of Funding and External Relations, with a cheque for £315 at the start of December.

The group also took part in a variety of sing-outs over the Christmas period collecting a further £150 for SYC and performed at a fundraising concert for the Wellbeing of Women – a UK charity dedicated to improving the health of women and babies.

If you want to find out more about Sheffield Harmony, visit www.sheffieldharmony.com

Email info@sheffieldharmony.com, call or text 07494910398 or search the group on Facebook.